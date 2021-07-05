OnePlus Nord 2 could launch in India on this date

A new OnePlus phone is tipped to launch in India and other global markets later this month. We are talking about one of the most-anticipated device of the year aka the OnePlus Nord 2. It will succeed the original OnePlus Nord, launched in India and other select market last year at this time. Also Read - OnePlus Pad spotted on certification site, a new OnePlus tablet likely under works

For the very first time, a report reveals OnePlus Nord 2 launch date. While the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal details about the OnePlus Nord 2 launch, we believe that India will surely be one of the first markets to get the phone just like the predecessor OnePlus Nord. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Instagram account goes blank: Signs of the impending Nord 2?

OnePlus Nord 2 launch date tipped

As per a new report coming from Mukul Sharma, a popular and reliable tipster, the OnePlus Nord 2 will launch around July 24, which is later this month. The company hasn’t confirmed the launch date yet but Nord 2’s launch later this month surely looks likely. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE: After-review comparison, which one to buy?

The tipster took to the microblogging site Twitter to announce details related to the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. Sharma stated, “Provided there are no last moment changes, the OnePlus Nord 2 is set to launch during the last 10 days of July. We are likely looking at a 24th-ish launch date.” We will still wait for the company to reveal official launch details in the days to come.

OnePlus Nord 2 specs (expected)

Ahead of the official release, a lot have been revealed about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. In fact, the design of the phone has also been revealed via renders. The renders show the phone in silver colour option (there could be other options as well) with triple rear cameras and single punch-hole camera on the front. Overall, the OnePlus Nord 2 looks a lot like the OnePlus 9 series in the leaked renders.

As far as the specs are concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2 will come packed with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 128GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The base model is likely to pack 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera setup, the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to pack a triple camera system including a 50-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth/macro sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

OnePlus Nord 2 price tipped

OnePlus Nord could be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 in India given the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone starts at Rs 22,999 and goes up to Rs 27,999 in the country.