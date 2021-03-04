OnePlus Nord 2 details leak, to use flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip

OnePlus usually updates its products faster than any other smartphone brand. After reports of the OnePlus 9’s launch later this month, it is time for the successor to the OnePlus Nord. Based on a recent report, the OnePlus Nord 2 will come in as the successor to the 2020 Nord. The leak also reveals the chipset of choice – a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. Another report also mentions a possible launch in Q2 2021. Also Read - OnePlus 8T DxOMark score ranks its cameras on par with Google Pixel 4a

The leak comes courtesy of a report from Android Central, which itself has a reliable track record on OnePlus-based leaks. Sources close to the publication have confirmed the “Nord 2” name along with the Dimensity 1200’s presence. Sadly, nothing else is revealed about the Nord 2 but the report mentions more revelations in the weeks to come. Also Read - OnePlus Nord finally gets the Android 11 update, OnePlus 7 series edges closer to stable release

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications leak

The biggest change that OnePlus will introduce with the Nord 2 is its move to a MediaTek chipset. The Nord 2 will ditch the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G from the original Nord in favour of the Dimensity 1200 chip. MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 1200 earlier this year as a competition to the Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 865 chips. Also Read - OnePlus teases a new product launch on Amazon.in; hints at the OnePlus 9 series

If you consider the benchmarks, the Dimensity 1200 offers a substantial performance upgrade over the outgoing Snapdragon 765G. Based on the numbers, this MediaTek chip assures flagship-grade performance for the Nord 2. This is likely to present the Nord 2 as an affordable alternative to the upcoming OnePlus 9 series without compromises in performance.

The Dimensity 1200 is a 6nm chip, consisting of a dedicated Cortex A78 core clocked at 3GHz. There are three more Cortex A78 cores clocked at a slightly lower 2.6GHz. You also get four Cortex A55 efficiency cores clocked at 2GHz. There’s a nice-core Mali G77 GPU looking at the graphics requirement. You also get a Dual 5G standby, that allows two 5G SIM cards to function at full capacity simultaneously.

Another report from Gadgets 360 mentions a possible launch date in the second quarter of 2021. This falls inline with the first generation Nord’s launch timeline.

What remains to be seen is how OnePlus shapes up the rest of the Nord 2. Given that the company shares its R&D resources with other BBK-owned brands, we are likely to see a phone more akin to the Realme X7 Pro. Hence, it won’t be surprising to see a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 65W fast-charging system, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a 4500mAh battery. These are just speculations and we have to wait for an official confirmation for OnePlus.

Currently, the first-gen OnePlus Nord is selling in India at a price of Rs 29,999. This is the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The more affordable variants of the Nord have long stayed unavailable.