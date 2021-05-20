comscore OnePlus Nord 2 New Leak: Next OnePlus Nord Could Launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
OnePlus Nord 2 to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, reaffirms new leak

OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to launch in India by mid-June. A new leak now suggests that the next OnePlus Nord will come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

OnePlus introduced the Nord series last year with the launch of the first smartphone dubbed the OnePlus Nord. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is working on a couple of new Nord devices to launch later this year. Past reports revealed few details about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 as well as the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. In fact, we have been hearing about the coming of the OnePlus Nord 2 since last year. Back in March this year, it was suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2 will come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. A new leak reaffirms these details. Also Read - OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition could fly into showrooms soon

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is working on a device powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is likely that this one is the OnePlus Nord 2 or if not this, then the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The tipster further reveals that this OnePlus smartphone with Dimensity 1200 SoC will launch soon. Also Read - Best 5 Smart TV under Rs 25,000 to buy in India 2021

As per another tipster Mukul Sharma, the OnePlus Nord 2 could launch in India by mid-June. However, you must take this bit of information with a pinch of salt as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to confirm the Nord 2 or any other Nord devices as such. Also Read - OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched: Brings a new sturdy design at a much higher price

OnePlus Nord 2: What to expect

The upcoming Nord 2 is said to be a much upgraded version of the existing OnePlus Nord. For now, we don’t know much about the OnePlus Nord 2. As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 48-megapixel quad camera setup, a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30W fast charging, among others.

The OnePlus Nord 2 will succeed the OnePlus Nord which launched in India last year with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The OnePlus Nord comes with a price starting at Rs 24,999. It is expected that the Nord 2 will also launch at around the same price point. Currently, the OnePlus Nord comes in two variants in India.

The base model of the Nord comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 24,999, however this version isn’t available in India right now. The other two models include 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

  • Published Date: May 20, 2021 2:38 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 20, 2021 2:41 PM IST

