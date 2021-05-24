OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch soon? New report reveals details

New OnePlus Nord smartphones are tipped to arrive soon, possibly in the next few months to come. Rumours circulating on the internet for a long time suggest that the OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G are in the development. A new leak adds on and reveals that the OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G are coming to India much sooner than expected. Also Read - OnePlus TV 40Y1 arrives in India with bezel-less screen: Price, features and more

Rumours suggest that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be the successor the original Nord while the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be a follow up to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. The Nord 10 5G has been previously spotted with the codename EBBA and model number EB2101. The Nord 2 appeared on several certification websites with model number DN2101 and codename Denniz. Also Read - OnePlus to launch a 40-inch smart TV on Flipkart today, price could be around Rs 20,000

OnePlus Nord 2 coming to India soon?

A new report coming all the way from popular tipster Mukul Sharma reveals that both the OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G have received the BIS certification, which hints at the imminent launch of the smartphones in India. Also Read - OnePlus India extends warranty on products till June 30 amid COVID-19 crisis

It is interesting to see that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has also appeared on BIS listing as the OnePlus Nord N10 5G was never launched in India. With the BIS listing coming into notice, it looks like the OnePlus is readying the Nord CE 5G for the Indian market.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed too many details about either of the Nord smartphones. A report leaked way back in March this year suggested that the Nord 2 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. We suggest you take this with a pinch of salt as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to provide confirmed details.

The company is also yet to confirm the launch date, but a report leaked a few weeks ago suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2 could launch in mid-June. The launch date hasn’t been officially revealed yet.

OnePlus announced the Nord series last year to tap the mid-range smartphone segment in India as well as in the global market. The OnePlus Nord is currently available at a starting price of Rs 24,999 in India right now. We expect the Nord 2 to be priced just around the price of the predecessor. For the official price, we will need to wait.