OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition price revealed, sports new colour, material, and finish
News

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition price revealed, sports new colour, material, and finish

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition price revealed ahead of launch. Will be priced at Rs 37,999 and will bring in a new colour option, material and finish.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition

OnePlus has announced its much-awaited OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition in India. The new limited edition device made in partnership with Bandai Namco comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The new OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition comes in a new colour option, material and finish. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition teased, India launch imminent

The rear panel of the device sports a maze inspired design inspired by the legendary video game. Also, it glows in the dark. While the company has revealed details about the design, the official reveal will happen in the coming days. Also Read - Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro; price, key specs leak ahead of launch: Check out details

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition: Price in India

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will be priced at Rs 37,999. This is a straight Rs 10,000 increase compared to the base OnePlus Nord 2 variant, which starts at Rs 27,999. Also Read - Top phones with 50MP camera in October 2021: Redmi 10 Prime, Realme 8i, OnePlus Nord 2, more

According to a recent report, the company could launch the device with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition

According to an Android Central interview given by Oliver Zhang, Head of Product at OnePlus, the new limited edition smartphone will feature a “gamified UI.”

It seems like OnePlus likes to collaborate with different brands to gain eyeballs of potential customers, like Star Wars, Marvel, McLaren, Harry Potter, Hasselblad and more. The Pac-Man Edition is the latest addition to the limited edition portfolio.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will come with a custom OxygenOS skin with design tweaks like custom live wallpapers, animations, and the Pac-Man 256 game pre-installed. According to Zhang, the device will also come with a custom camera filter.

OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3 on top. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 65 fast charging technology.

The device features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. At the front, it sports a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for taking selfies.

  Published Date: November 8, 2021 8:30 PM IST

News

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition price revealed, sports new colour, material, and finish
Mobiles
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition price revealed, sports new colour, material, and finish
This is the most downloaded non-gaming app in October, but it is banned in India

Apps

This is the most downloaded non-gaming app in October, but it is banned in India
India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone

Mobiles

India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone
58 percent Twitter users tell Elon Musk to sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock

News

58 percent Twitter users tell Elon Musk to sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock
Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

Features

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

