OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition teased, India launch imminent

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man has been officially teased in India. The Chinese OEM took to Twitter to tease the Pac-Man-themed version of its affordable smartphone.

Although the Twitter post doesn't explicitly reveal that the upcoming device would be the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition, the teaser image does indicate that it would be around the Pac-Man game. While details of the new OnePlus phone are still a mystery, tipsters suggest that the new version could arrive with a Snapdragon mobile platform, instead of the MediaTek chipset found on the regular version.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition: Specifications, features (rumoured)

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man limited edition is expected to have a similar form factor and design as the regular OnePlus Nord 2 phone. As mentioned, the specs of the upcoming device haven't been revealed yet, however, tipster Paras Guglani suggests that the limited edition might ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor instead of MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC chipped in the OnePlus Nord 2. Other details are scarce right now, but we expected more info to pour in the coming days ahead of its launch.

Something you definitely won't 🙄 at is coming soon… pic.twitter.com/X0bcyIxEgY — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 4, 2021

As for the OnePlus Nord 2, the phone was launched in July this year and is priced in India at Rs 27,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage. The device was the company’s first to have a MediaTek chipset on board. OnePlus Nord 2 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution. The panel has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an in-display fingerprint reader for biometrics. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

On the camera front, the device carries a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor and assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.5 wide lens embedded on the punch-hole cutout. The device boots OxygenOS 11.3 based Android 11 OS. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging solution.