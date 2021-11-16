After all the rumour mill fanfare, OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan edition finally made its debut. The Chinese brand introduced the special edition Nord 2 phone for a price of Rs 37,999. The new addition is fundamentally the same as the original model except for a few cosmetic changes inspired by the popular 80’s classic Puck-Man arcade game. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan Edition in pics: Cosmetic tweaks, same old hardware

OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan edition goes on sale today: Price in India, offers

The all-new OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan edition has been launched in India for Rs 37,999 and will be available starting today, November 16 at 12 PM IST via Amazon. One can also get the handset from OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus official website. While launch offers aren't listed on Amazon yet, we expect the retailer to provide bank offers and no-cost EMI options to consumers.

OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan edition features, specs

As mentioned earlier, the new PacMan edition of the mid-range flagship killer is no different than the original version. The enhancements visible are mostly cosmetic. The highlight of the new Nord series phone is the phosphorescent rear panel that glows in the dark casting the iconic PacMan maze. The PacMan-themed animations can be seen on the UI from re-designed icons, maze-like fingerprint design with the quartet hovering, and retro-themed ringtone, notification. OnePlus has also loaded the 2015 Pac-Man 256 mobile game.

Further, the Chinese brand has bundled a semi-translucent themed case that has all the ghostly quartet Inky, Blinky, Pinky, and Clyde, the yellow blob, and OnePlus branding as well.

Speaking of hardware, the special edition shares the internals from its sibling starting with a 6.43-inch 1080p 90Hz OLED display, AI-backed Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies, OxygenOS 11 (with a mix of ColorOS) based Android 11, and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W superfast charging solution. The phone comes with 5G support as well. The company has launched the new handset with a single configuration of 12GB/256GB. While the new OnePlus phone invokes the nostalgia of the classic game, shelling out an extra Rs 3,000 may not be feasible for users who prefer performance over design. Besides one can easily get customised cases for a price cheaper than what OnePlus is charging.