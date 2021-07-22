OnePlus Nord 2 price in India reportedly leaks ahead of official launch today. The upcoming 5G phone is set to launch in India tonight at 7:30am IST via an online launch event. Contrary to past leaks, the latest report suggests that the Nord 2 will start at a price under Rs 30,000. This is possibly to take on the likes of the soon to be launched Poco F3 GT. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 gets upgraded battery, faster charging over original Nord

Last week, in partnership with tipster Yogesh Brar, we reported that the OnePlus Nord 2 price in India will start at Rs 31,999. This would put a Rs 3,000 difference between the starting prices of the Nord 2 and its rival POCO F3 GT.

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India revised: Check details

As per information shared by tipster Yogesh on Twitter, the OnePlus Nord 2 will start at Rs 29,999 for the base model that should pack 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The top-end model of the phone is expected to pack 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This model of the phone is said to be priced at Rs 34,999. It must be noted that these are unverified prices and should be taken with a pinch of salt until the company officially announces the OnePlus Nord 2 price in India.

The same tipster revealed last week that the OnePlus Nord 2 will start at Rs 31,999 for the base model of the phone. The new report suggests that the company has revised the price of the 8GB RAM model, possibly to take on the likes of Poco F3 GT, which is set to launch in India tomorrow, on July 23. Last week, Poco revealed in an interview that the upcoming Poco F3 GT will be priced around Rs 30,000 in India. The exact pricing is yet to be revealed.

The tipster also reveals that the upcoming OnePlus 5G phone will come in funky colour options. Both 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variant will come in two colours including Grey Sierra and Blue Haze. The company is said to bring another option just for the top-end model, which is called Green Woods with leather finish.