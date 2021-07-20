OnePlus Nord 2 price in India, specs, renders leak ahead of launch: Check full details

OnePlus will be launching its new Nord 2 smartphone on July 22. Ahead of the launch, many leaks have surfaced claiming to reveal the price, renders, specifications and more. Now tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the renders and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. The leaked renders seem similar to what has leaked in the past. The device sports a hole-punch cut-out to accommodate the camera on the top left corner of the screen. It will feature a triple rear camera setup inside a rectangular-shaped module placed on the top left corner of the back panel. Also Read - A Red OnePlus Nord 2 is also planned, reveals latest leak

According to the leaked renders, the device is expected to be made available in Gray Sierra, Blue Haze and Green Woods colour options. The renders also showcase that the device will feature an alert slider, which was largely missing for the Nord CE. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 full specs, design, colours, variants leak ahead of launch

OnePlus Nord 2: Expected Price

According to a previous leak, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be priced at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB of storage variant and at Rs 34,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB of storage variant. Also Read - OnePlus reveals the Nord 2 design: A OnePlus 9R look is it?

OnePlus Nord 2: Expected specifications

Apart from the leaked renders, Agarwal also leaked the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. According to him, the OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a 6.43-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 410ppi pixel density. The device will feature dual SIM card slots and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC.

– Group Shot 2.0

– 720P@240, 1080P@120 Slow-Mo

– Dual 5G SIM

– In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

– OxygenOS 11.3 (ColorOS Codebase)

– 2 yr. Software, 3 yr. Security Patch Updates

– Dual-cell 4,500 mAH

– Warp Charge 65 (65W Charging) Do you like it? #OnePlusNord2 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 18, 2021

The device will be made available in two configurations: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage. It will run the company’s own OxygenOS 11.3 on top of Google‘s Android 11 operating system and will get two OS updates and three years of software support. All of this will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W Warp Charge fast charging technology.

OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary IMX766 sensor paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. On the front, it will sport a 32-megapixel camera to take selfies.