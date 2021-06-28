OnePlus Nord 2 specs leak as launch gets closer, price likely to be under Rs 30,000

OnePlus Nord 2 is in the development. The smartphone is tipped to launch in the month of July this year. The company is yet to confirm the launch details of the OnePlus Nord successor. A lot has already been talked about the OnePlus Nord 2, a new leak reveals more details. The company recently launched a new smartphone dubbed the OnePlus Nord CE 5G with the aim to target consumers looking to get premium experience at a budget. Also Read - Nothing ear (1) to be sold exclusively on Flipkart in India

The new leak coming from tipster Mukul Sharma reconfirms the old ones. Additionally, the tipster highlights that the upcoming OnePlus phone has been spotted on AI Benchmark website, which hints at the imminent launch. Also Read - OnePlus Community Sale offers listed: Discounts on OnePlus 9, earbuds and more

The AI Benchmarking site reconfirms the past leaks. The website reveals that the OnePlus Nord 2 will come packed with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. This could be one of the variants and there could be other models of the phone as well, but we do not know about the other ones yet. Also Read - OnePlus could soon come under Oppo's shelter, suggests new leaked document

OnePlus Nord 2 specs, price (expected)

Unfortunately, the AI Benchmarking doesn’t reveal any more details about the phone, but it does hint at the imminent launch. Rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 will launch in the month of July. The launch date remains a mystery for now.

A lot has been revealed about the OnePlus Nord 2 so far. As far as the specs are concerned, the upcoming OnePlus phone is expected to come packed with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset and up to 12GB RAM. Other specs of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 include 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, 32-megapixel front camera, 4500mAh battery with either 30W or 65W fast charging, and more.

Several past leaks and rumours have suggested that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 will be priced at Rs 22,500 but it could go up slightly given Nord CE starts at Rs 22,999. We expect the OnePlus Nord 2 to be priced somewhere around Rs 30,000.