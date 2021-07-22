OnePlus Nord 2 made sporadic rounds on the internet over the past couple of days. While most of the details were released by OnePlus themself, prominent leaksters also took to the floor to peel off the rest of the elements. The latest leak shows the OnePlus Nord 2 in three colour shades. Also Read - Exclusive: OnePlus Nord discontinued in India on online, offline stores

OnePlus Nord 2 likely to arrive in three distinct colour shades

While we already know the OnePlus Nord 2 to likely be offered in a red colour option, leakster Evan Blass has now shared the upcoming OnePlus Nord phone in three different shades- Green Wood, Blue Haze and Gray Sierra. While the grey version assimilates to that in the OnePlus 9 series, the rest joining the roster likely seems a fresh take on OnePlus’ part. Reports predict that Blue Haze and the Green Wood colour variant might have a different finish. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 price in India revised hours before launch, tipped to cost under Rs 30,000

Needless to say, the OnePlus Nord 2 has been subject to several leaks, and as we mentioned, most of the key details were unveiled by the company itself. OnePlus has confirmed that the new Nord phone will feature a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. At the helm, a custom MediaTek Dimensity1200-AI chipset will be placed and likely be paired with up to 12GB RAM. The device will run OxygenOS skin (although we might see some ColorOS tweaks) and get two years of software upgrades. In terms of photography, the phone will offer a triple camera setup on the rear side.

OnePlus Nord 2: Expected price

OnePlus Nord 2 is tipped to cost Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB of storage variant and Rs 34,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB of storage variant.

OnePlus Nord 2 rumoured specs

Rumour mill suggests that the new OnePlus Nord phone might sport a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 sensor paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. On the front, it could get a 32-megapixel camera for shooting selfies. The new Nord phone will ship with a 4,500mAh battery and have support for 65W Warp Charge fast charging technology. While most of the aspects are already known, all we are left now is the official price announcement. OnePlus Nord 2 will be showcased at a virtual-only event today at 7:30 PM IST. OnePlus will also unveil its new OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds at the launch event.