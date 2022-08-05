comscore OnePlus Nord 20 SE launched in the US: Check price, specifications
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oneplus Nord 20 Se With Mediatek Soc And 33w Fast Charging Launched In The Us
News

OnePlus Nord 20 SE with MediaTek SoC and 33W fast charging launched in the US

Mobiles

OnePlus has quietly launched a new budget smartphone in the US. The new OnePlus Nord 20 SE appears to be a rebranded Oppo A77 4G. It has a MediaTek SoC, big battery, and a 33W fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord 20 SE

OnePlus has quietly launched a new smartphone in the budget market in the US. The all-new OnePlus Nord 20 SE is listed on AliExpress ahead of any announcement from the brand.  It is said to be rebranded version of the Oppo A77 4G phone. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom sale starts: Best smartphone deals from OnePlus, Apple, iQoo, Samsung

The phone’s design and key details have been revealed. Some of the phone’s highlights include a MediaTek SoC, dual cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999: Check out the sale offers

OnePlus Nord 20 SE Pricing, Colors, and Sale details

The OnePlus Nord 20 SE is priced at $199 (roughly Rs 15,795) on AliExpress. This pricing is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Also Read - OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13: Check list of all compatible devices here

The device is listed in two color options – Celestial Black and Blue Oasis. Its sale is set for August 12 on the platform.

Unfortunately, OnePlus has not revealed if this device will be available in markets like India. The chances of it reaching Indian shelves are pretty slim, as the company hasn’t launched the Nord 20 series in India and is focused on the US market.

Having said that, the Nord 20 SE comes as a choice for US buyers in the market amongst players like Google, Apple, and Samsung.

OnePlus Nord 20 Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 20 SE comes with a new design offering a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display. It is an IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution. The screen has 600 nits of brightness and a noticeable chin. The phone offers a flat design on both the front and the back.

In terms of cameras, it has a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a single selfie snapper.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card for additional storage. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W SuperVOOC charging support.

It has a dual stereo speaker setup and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. On the side, there’s a fingerprint scanner for added security. As for connectivity, it has a 4G VoLTE, WiFi, and Bluetooth 5 support.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 5, 2022 6:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Movies and series to stream online this weekend
Photo Gallery
Movies and series to stream online this weekend
Soon Indian highways may be free of Toll Plazas but money will be deducted directly from accounts

automobile

Soon Indian highways may be free of Toll Plazas but money will be deducted directly from accounts

Motorola Razr 2022, Motorola X30 Pro launch rescheduled: All details here

Mobiles

Motorola Razr 2022, Motorola X30 Pro launch rescheduled: All details here

Google Pixel Fold may feature selfie camera at the most unusual location

Mobiles

Google Pixel Fold may feature selfie camera at the most unusual location

Rakshabandhan 2022: Best tech gifts to buy for your brother/sister

Photo Gallery

Rakshabandhan 2022: Best tech gifts to buy for your brother/sister

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Soon Indian highways may be free of Toll Plazas but money will be deducted directly from accounts

Google Pixel Fold may feature selfie camera at the most unusual location

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra chipset, battery size revealed months ahead of launch

Quarterly reviews of social media companies reportedly on cards in India

WhatsApp Group members may soon be able to quietly leave a group chat: Here s how

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

YouTube's New Experimental Feature Update: It Will Let You Zoom In Videos Now, Watch Video for Details

News

YouTube's New Experimental Feature Update: It Will Let You Zoom In Videos Now, Watch Video for Details
Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here

News

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here
OnePlus 10T Launched in India at Rs 49,999 with OxygenOS, Check out the Video To Know More

News

OnePlus 10T Launched in India at Rs 49,999 with OxygenOS, Check out the Video To Know More
iQOO 9T Smartphone, #monsterinside, Check Out iQOO 9T Unboxing Video

Hands On

iQOO 9T Smartphone, #monsterinside, Check Out iQOO 9T Unboxing Video

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999