OnePlus has quietly launched a new smartphone in the budget market in the US. The all-new OnePlus Nord 20 SE is listed on AliExpress ahead of any announcement from the brand. It is said to be rebranded version of the Oppo A77 4G phone.

The phone's design and key details have been revealed. Some of the phone's highlights include a MediaTek SoC, dual cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord 20 SE Pricing, Colors, and Sale details

The OnePlus Nord 20 SE is priced at $199 (roughly Rs 15,795) on AliExpress. This pricing is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

The device is listed in two color options – Celestial Black and Blue Oasis. Its sale is set for August 12 on the platform.

Unfortunately, OnePlus has not revealed if this device will be available in markets like India. The chances of it reaching Indian shelves are pretty slim, as the company hasn’t launched the Nord 20 series in India and is focused on the US market.

Having said that, the Nord 20 SE comes as a choice for US buyers in the market amongst players like Google, Apple, and Samsung.

OnePlus Nord 20 Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 20 SE comes with a new design offering a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display. It is an IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution. The screen has 600 nits of brightness and a noticeable chin. The phone offers a flat design on both the front and the back.

In terms of cameras, it has a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a single selfie snapper.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card for additional storage. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W SuperVOOC charging support.

It has a dual stereo speaker setup and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. On the side, there’s a fingerprint scanner for added security. As for connectivity, it has a 4G VoLTE, WiFi, and Bluetooth 5 support.