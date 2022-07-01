OnePlus today launched the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India today. The phone is offers minor upgrades to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone that was launched at a starting price of Rs 29,999 with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh dual cell battery. The newly launched Nord 2T 5G, on the other hand, comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset that is coupled with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT receives first Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 beta update in India

In India, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G competes with the likes of Poco F4 5G and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in India. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T to go on sale starting July 5 in India, other products to launch as well

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price and specification

In India, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will come at a starting price of Rs 28,999. While the 8GB+128GB variant of the device will be available in Gray Shadow colour variant at a price of Rs 28,999, the 12GB+256GB variant of the device will be available in Gray Shadow colour variant at a price of Rs 33,999. Similarly, the 8GB+128GB variant of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be available in India in Jade Fog colour variant at a price of 28,999. On the other hand, the top variant of the device with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available in Jade Fog colour variant at a price of Rs 33,999. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Watch is now being tested in India: Report

The phone will go on sale in India on July 5 starting 12PM via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon India, OnePlus Experience stores and authorised partner stores.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G launch offers

As a part of the launch, OnePlus is offering a bunch of purchase offers to the interested buyers. The company said that between July 5 and July 11, ICICI credit and debit card users will be eligible for an instant bank discount of Rs 1,500 on purchases made via Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores and other major offline partner stores. ICICI Bank credit and debit card users will also be able to avail no cost EMI for up to three months till the end of July.

Apart from this, interested buyers who purchase the phone via oneplus.in and OnePlus store app will be able to save Rs 3,000 as an exchange offer between July 5 and July 14. Also, first 1,000 shoppers on OnePlus Store App will get a OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack.

Apart from this, OnePlus said that its Red Cable Club members will get the Red Cable Care plan for Rs 749 on purchasing the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G as a bundle on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App. They will get Red Cable Care plan worth Rs 999 at Amazon.in and select OnePlus Experience Stores. Other benefits include 12-month extended warranty, 120GB cloud storage, dedicated customer helpline among other things. Additionally, existing Red Cable Club members will be able to save up to Rs 1,000 using RedCoins on purchase of OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App. This offer is available until July 11.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also features support for Display P3 and HDR10+ technologies. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU that are coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 mobile operating system.

Coming to the cameras, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP mono lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera with Sony IMX615 sensor.

Lastly, the battery. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh dual cell battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology.