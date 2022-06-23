OnePlus Nord 2T 5G may launch in India on July 1: Expected price, specifications and more

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G may launch in India on July 1: Here are the details

Smartphone maker recently launched OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in Europe and now Tipster Abhishek Yadav has claimed that the new mid-range phone from OnePlus will launch in India on July 1. The smartphone was previously rumoured to launch by the end of June. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will reportedly go on sale on July 5. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications and more

OnePlus Nord 2T Price

The smartphone will be arriving in two configurations, such as 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. These variants are likely to cost Rs 28,999 (~$371) and Rs 33,999 (~$435), respectively.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

The device will likely have specifications similar to the European model. OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display. The display gets a refresh rate of 90Hz. Additionally, you also get HDR10+ support for the display. It gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300. You get up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus also uses UFS 3.1 for snappier performance.

OnePlus Nord 2T gets a triple camera setup on the rear panel and a single-lens setup at the front. The smartphone gets a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. Additionally, there is an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of vision. The third camera in the setup is a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The front-facing camera is a 32-megapixel.

The battery is one of the main highlights of the new OnePlus Nord 2T. It gets the same charging capacity as the OnePlus 10 Pro. The device gets a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Recently a new render of the OnePlus 10T was spotted online. The OnePlus Nord 2T will be an upgrade from the OnePlus Nord 2. It will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC as opposed to the Dimensity 1200 seen in its predecessor.

