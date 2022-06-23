comscore OnePlus Nord 2T 5G may launch in India on July 1: Expected price, specifications and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oneplus Nord 2t 5g May Launch In India On July 1 Here Are The Details
News

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G may launch in India on July 1: Here are the details

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display. The display gets a refresh rate of 90Hz.

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G may launch in India on July 1: Here are the details

Smartphone maker recently launched OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in Europe and now Tipster Abhishek Yadav has claimed that the new mid-range phone from OnePlus will launch in India on July 1. The smartphone was previously rumoured to launch by the end of June. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will reportedly go on sale on July 5. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications and more

OnePlus Nord 2T Price

The smartphone will be arriving in two configurations, such as 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. These variants are likely to cost Rs 28,999 (~$371) and Rs 33,999 (~$435), respectively.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

The device will likely have specifications similar to the European model. OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display. The display gets a refresh rate of 90Hz. Additionally, you also get HDR10+ support for the display. It gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300. You get up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus also uses UFS 3.1 for snappier performance.

OnePlus Nord 2T gets a triple camera setup on the rear panel and a single-lens setup at the front. The smartphone gets a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. Additionally, there is an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of vision. The third camera in the setup is a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The front-facing camera is a 32-megapixel.

The battery is one of the main highlights of the new OnePlus Nord 2T. It gets the same charging capacity as the OnePlus 10 Pro. The device gets a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Recently a new render of the OnePlus 10T was spotted online. The OnePlus Nord 2T will be an upgrade from the OnePlus Nord 2. It will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC as opposed to the Dimensity 1200 seen in its predecessor.

The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. It is a punch-hole panel with a 90Hz refresh. The screen has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device has a triple camera system at the rear with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Upfront, it features a 32MP camera for selfie shots. The rear camera is capable of recording 4k videos at 30 fps

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 23, 2022 9:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1) will be available via an-invite only system
Mobiles
Nothing Phone (1) will be available via an-invite only system
Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT to launch today: Price, specifications and more

Mobiles

Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT to launch today: Price, specifications and more

Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched in India: Check price, design, engine, more

automobile

Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched in India: Check price, design, engine, more

How to change your Instagram username

How To

How to change your Instagram username

Here's how you can type upside down on WhatsApp

How To

Here's how you can type upside down on WhatsApp

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G may launch in India on July 1: Expected price, specifications and more

Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT to launch today: Price, specifications and more

Amazon autonomous mobile Robots

Nothing Phone is up for auction

Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched in India: Check price, design, engine, more

How to hide profile Picture and more

How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video

News

Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video
Nothing Phone is up for auction and the highest bid has already been met Rs 1.56 Lakh- Watch the Video

News

Nothing Phone is up for auction and the highest bid has already been met Rs 1.56 Lakh- Watch the Video
How to hide profile Picture, Last seen and About Me, From your Contacts on WhatsApp- Watch Video

Features

How to hide profile Picture, Last seen and About Me, From your Contacts on WhatsApp- Watch Video
How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones, Step By Step Tutorial- Watch Video

Features

How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones, Step By Step Tutorial- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999