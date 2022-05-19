comscore OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications and more
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications and more

Along with the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone, the company will also launch the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds in the European market.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to launch in India today: here’s what to expect

OnePlus is all set to launch its new smartphone OnePlus Nord 2T 5G under its Nord series today, i.e. 19th May in India as well as in Europe. The event will go live at 4:00 PM CEST or 7:30 PM IST. Also, the event will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, support for 80W fast charging and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The phone may come with the latest Oxygen OS 12 version which is built over the Android 12 operating system. OnePlus already launched the OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord Buds in the country last month.

OnePlus Nord 2T expected price

The smartphone might come in just one storage variant. This 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant comes at EUR 399 (approx Rs 32,100). As for the colours, OnePlus Nord 2T might launch in Black and Green colour options.

OnePlus Nord 2T expected specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to feature a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The display also houses a punch-hole camera in the top left corner. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and run on Android 12-based Oxygen 12 OS out of the box.

In terms of optics, OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, you might get a 32MP front-facing camera.

The OnePlus smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. The smartphone will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, alert slider and a volume rocker.

  • Published Date: May 19, 2022 8:59 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 19, 2022 9:00 AM IST

