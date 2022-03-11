OnePlus Nord 2T back panel renders leaked, could bring back the much-loved sandstone finish

OnePlus last year launched its Nord 2 smartphone in India. Now, it seems to be already hard on work to launch its successor, the Nord 2T. New renders of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online, giving us a good look at how the device might look when it launches later this year. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.9 update to finally fix this annoying issue in Erangel

Renders shared by 91Mobiles showcase the device with a gradient finish, which reminds us of the original OnePlus One that came with a sandstone finish. The sandstone finish was loved by all fans and is something that they have been asking the brand to bring back since it was phased out for other rear panel finishes, like frosted and glossy glass back panels.

Besides the sandstone finish, the Nord 2T renders showcase a large rectangular shaped camera island sporting a different blue colour finish and housing a triple camera setup. From the renders, there seems to be one large camera sensor and two small sensors placed in a separate circle. The camera modules look out of symmetry, which is not seen in many phones, due to which we recommend that you take these renders with a pinch of salt, as they could just be a Computer-aided design (CAD) render the company is just considering.

Apart from the camera sensors, the camera island appears to house two LED flashes. According to the report, the device will also feature a drill-hole slot as a notch to its upper-left corner, and feature a plastic frame for its body.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Expected specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T will reportedly sport a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. It is said to host a triple camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, it could get a 32-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies. All of this will reportedly be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology and will run Google’s Android 12 operating system out of the box.