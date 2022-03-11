comscore OnePlus Nord 2T back panel renders leaked, could bring back the much-loved sandstone finish
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus Nord 2T back panel renders leaked, could bring back the much-loved sandstone finish
News

OnePlus Nord 2T back panel renders leaked, could bring back the much-loved sandstone finish

Mobiles

Renders shared by 91Mobiles showcase the device with a gradient finish, which reminds us of the original OnePlus One that came with a sandstone finish.

OnePlus Nord 2T 91Mobiles

(Image: 91Mobiles)

OnePlus last year launched its Nord 2 smartphone in India. Now, it seems to be already hard on work to launch its successor, the Nord 2T. New renders of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online, giving us a good look at how the device might look when it launches later this year. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.9 update to finally fix this annoying issue in Erangel

Renders shared by 91Mobiles showcase the device with a gradient finish, which reminds us of the original OnePlus One that came with a sandstone finish. The sandstone finish was loved by all fans and is something that they have been asking the brand to bring back since it was phased out for other rear panel finishes, like frosted and glossy glass back panels. Also Read - What to Watch this weekend: Bestseller, Badhai Do, Pieces of Her and more

Besides the sandstone finish, the Nord 2T renders showcase a large rectangular shaped camera island sporting a different blue colour finish and housing a triple camera setup. From the renders, there seems to be one large camera sensor and two small sensors placed in a separate circle. The camera modules look out of symmetry, which is not seen in many phones, due to which we recommend that you take these renders with a pinch of salt, as they could just be a Computer-aided design (CAD) render the company is just considering. Also Read - MG ZS EV sold out for 2022, bookings to reopen later this year

Apart from the camera sensors, the camera island appears to house two LED flashes. According to the report, the device will also feature a drill-hole slot as a notch to its upper-left corner, and feature a plastic frame for its body.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Expected specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T will reportedly sport a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. It is said to host a triple camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, it could get a 32-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies. All of this will reportedly be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology and will run Google’s Android 12 operating system out of the box.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 11, 2022 3:36 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 11, 2022 3:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

MG ZS EV sold out for 2022, bookings to reopen later this year
Electric Vehicle
MG ZS EV sold out for 2022, bookings to reopen later this year
Realme Narzo 50A Prime confirmed to launch on March 22, likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50A Prime confirmed to launch on March 22, likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions

Apps

Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions

Vivo announces Holi offers on Vivo V23, V23 Pro and Vivo V23e: Check details

Deals

Vivo announces Holi offers on Vivo V23, V23 Pro and Vivo V23e: Check details

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series is now on sale in India

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series is now on sale in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus Nord 2T back panel renders leaked, could bring back the much-loved sandstone finish

Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions

PUBG New State rival coming soon, Call of Duty Warzone announced for mobile

Twitter is making it difficult for users to access the old Chronological feed: Check details

Realme GT Neo3 tipped to launch later this month, design revealed in the official poster

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G first impressions: Light on the foot

Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US

Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL के 100 रुपये से कम की कीमत में आने वाले बेस्ट रिचार्ज प्लान, कीमत 18 से शुरू

Free Fire Max के एक स्पेशल इवेंट में मिल रहे 2 धांसू रिवॉर्ड्स, 15 मार्च तक है फ्री में पाने का मौका

Crypto, मेटावर्स और NFTs में लोगों का इंट्रेस्ट हो रहा कम, सर्च ट्रेंड में आई भारी गिरावट

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत है 12 लाख से अधिक

OTT Release: Netflix पर आज रिलीज हुई 'बधाई दो' फिल्म, ऐसे देख सकते हैं आप

Latest Videos

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Features

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video
Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here
Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Features

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video

News

Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video

News

OnePlus Nord 2T back panel renders leaked, could bring back the much-loved sandstone finish
Mobiles
OnePlus Nord 2T back panel renders leaked, could bring back the much-loved sandstone finish
Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions

Apps

Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions
PUBG New State rival coming soon, Call of Duty Warzone announced for mobile

Gaming

PUBG New State rival coming soon, Call of Duty Warzone announced for mobile
Twitter is making it difficult for users to access the old Chronological feed: Check details

Apps

Twitter is making it difficult for users to access the old Chronological feed: Check details
Realme GT Neo3 tipped to launch later this month, design revealed in the official poster

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo3 tipped to launch later this month, design revealed in the official poster

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers