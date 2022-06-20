comscore OnePlus Nord 2T launch date, price, and offers revealed
OnePlus Nord 2T launch date, price, and offers revealed before launch

The launch is tipped for June 27 in India.

After a global release, the OnePlus Nord 2T is finally making its way to the Indian market. As per a new report, the smartphone will launch in India as early as this month. The report also cites the pricing and color variants of the device for the Indian market. Also Read - OnePlus' popular physical alert-slider may soon become a rare sight: Here's why

OnePlus Nord 2T Launch, Price, and colors

As per Rootmygalaxy, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Nord 2T on June 27 in India. The smartphone is said to start at Rs. 28,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The higher 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will cost Rs. 31,999. But, OnePlus will offer Rs. 4,000 introductory discount on both variants. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro will get a new variant on June 15 in the US

Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T launch timeline revealed for the Indian market

Furthermore, the phone will come in two color options – Shadow Grey and Jade Fog. Earlier leaks have revealed that it will be exclusively available on Amazon.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T was launched previously in the global market. The smartphone is expected to come with the same specifications in India.

The phone comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and the display also doubles up as an under-screen fingerprint scanner.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The phone has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. Upfront, it features a 32MP shooter for taking selfie shots and doing video calls.

It houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology. It can be charged via the USB Type C port at the bottom. The device boasts a stereo speaker setup but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-band WiFi support. The phone runs on OxygenOS 12-based Android 12 OS out of the box.

  • Published Date: June 20, 2022 1:33 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 20, 2022 1:38 PM IST

