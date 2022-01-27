comscore OnePlus Nord 2T Launch in India soon, specifications are already out - Check Details
OnePlus Nord 2T specifications are out already, launch likely soon

OnePlus Nord 2T should succeed the OnePlus Nord 2 launched in India last year. The report didn’t share details related to the India launch, but we believe that the smartphone will make it to the Indian market as well.

A recent report stated that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus will launch an under Rs 20,000 phone very soon. We still do not have full clarity about the said device but the new report from Digit (in collaboration with OnLeaks) shows the OnePlus Nord 2T is in the works. Also Read - OnePlus inspired by Samsung to launch OnePlus 10 Ultra: Find full details

Going by the name, the OnePlus Nord 2T should succeed the OnePlus Nord 2 launched in India last year. The report didn’t share details related to the India launch, but we believe that the smartphone, just like most other Nord devices, will make it to the Indian market as well. Also Read - This is when you will be able to buy the OnePlus 10 Pro in India

The company is expected to unveil the OnePlus 10 series around March, around the same time Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE+ or iPhone SE 3. Also Read - OnePlus 10R coming soon: Launch date, price in India, specifications and more

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications (leaked)

The new report reveals specification details about the OnePlus Nord 2T for the very first time. It suggests that the Nord 2T will come packed with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is said to use an AMOLED panel and offer a 90Hz refresh rate.

In terms of performance, the Nord 2T is said to be a much-upgraded version of the OnePlus Nord 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of inbuild storage.

The smartphone is expected to come in more variants including – 6GB RAM/ 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the software front, the phone will run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.

It is expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging out-of-the-box.

In terms of camera specifications, the Nord 2T is likely to pack a triple rear camera system — a 50-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone will include a 32-megapixel image sensor.

The report didn’t reveal launch details yet, but past rumours and leaks suggest that the next OnePlus Nord phone could launch around February. We will need to wait for the company to confirm official launch and release details of the Nord 2T.

