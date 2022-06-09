comscore OnePlus Nord 2T launch details revealed: All you need to know
News

OnePlus Nord 2T launch timeline revealed for the Indian market

Mobiles

The smartphone is said to debut this month in the Indian market. It should start at around Rs. 30,000.

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus‘ next smartphone in the mid-range segment will be the OnePlus Nord 2T. The smartphone has been in the rumors for a while and it finally debuted in the global market last month. However, the brand hasn’t revealed the India release date of the smartphone. But the tipster Paras Guglani has now revealed the launch timeline of the mid-range smartphone for India. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G receives a price cut of Rs 10,000, now available at a starting price of Rs 28,999

OnePlus Nord 2T India launch timeline

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Nord 2T will launch as early as this month in the Indian market. The phone is expected to start at around Rs. 30,000 price range. It will arrive in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will probably come in two of its available color variants that are Grey Shadow and Jade Fog. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G, expected to launch soon, might be the last flagship of the year by OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be an upgrade from the OnePlus Nord 2. It will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC as opposed to the Dimensity 1200 seen in its predecessor. The phone will also come with an improved design. This time around, the phone will have a noticeable camera island, thanks to its unique design on the rear that you may or may not like. Also Read - Best smartwatches with calling feature: Boat Primia, Fire-Boltt Talk 2 and more

The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. It is a punch-hole panel with a 90Hz refresh. The screen has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 20:9 aspect ratio.  The device has a triple camera system at the rear with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Upfront, it features a 32MP camera for selfie shots. The rear camera is capable of recording 4k videos at 30 fps.

As far as the battery is concerned, the Nord 2T packs a 4,500mAh battery and has to support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. This is improved over the predecessor’s 65W fast charging support. Lastly, the device will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and will have Oxygen UI on top of it.

  • Published Date: June 9, 2022 4:47 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 9, 2022 5:28 PM IST

