OnePlus Nord 2T launch details revealed: All you need to know

OnePlus' next smartphone in the mid-range segment will be the OnePlus Nord 2T. The smartphone has been in the rumors for a while and it finally debuted in the global market last month. However, the brand hasn't revealed the India release date of the smartphone. But the tipster Paras Guglani has now revealed the launch timeline of the mid-range smartphone for India.

OnePlus Nord 2T India launch timeline

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Nord 2T will launch as early as this month in the Indian market. The phone is expected to start at around Rs. 30,000 price range. It will arrive in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will probably come in two of its available color variants that are Grey Shadow and Jade Fog.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be an upgrade from the OnePlus Nord 2. It will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC as opposed to the Dimensity 1200 seen in its predecessor. The phone will also come with an improved design. This time around, the phone will have a noticeable camera island, thanks to its unique design on the rear that you may or may not like.

The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. It is a punch-hole panel with a 90Hz refresh. The screen has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device has a triple camera system at the rear with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Upfront, it features a 32MP camera for selfie shots. The rear camera is capable of recording 4k videos at 30 fps.

As far as the battery is concerned, the Nord 2T packs a 4,500mAh battery and has to support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. This is improved over the predecessor’s 65W fast charging support. Lastly, the device will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and will have Oxygen UI on top of it.