The successor of the OnePlus Nord 2, called OnePlus Nord 2T has surfaced online on an e-retailer website AliExpress. The listing on the website has revealed key specifications and pricing of the upcoming smartphone. Notably, OnePlus is yet to announce the launch date of the smartphone in India.

For the unversed, OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 19,999.

OnePlus Nord 2T expected specifications

As per the listing, OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to feature a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The display also houses a punch-hole camera in the top left corner. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and run on Android 12-based Oxygen 12 OS out of the box.

In terms of camera, OnePlus Nord 2T might come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, you might get a 32MP front-facing camera.

The AliExpress listing reveals that the smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. Yes, this phone is expected to come with a charger, unlike several Realme, Samsung phones. The smartphone will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, alert slider and a volume rocker.

OnePlus Nord 2T expected price

The smartphone might come in just one storage variant. This 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant comes at EUR 399 (approx Rs 32,100). As for the colours, OnePlus Nord 2T might launch in Black and Green colour options.

Notably, these are not the confirmed specifications and pricing of the smartphone. Also, OnePlus has not announced the launch date of the smartphone. However, it is expected to arrive in India either at the end of May or starting of June.