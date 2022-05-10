comscore OnePlus Nord 2T might come with 8GB RAM , MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and more.
OnePlus Nord 2T makes an appearance on Geekbench; chipset, RAM and more leaked

OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, Android 12 out of the box and 8GB RAM.

OnePlus Nord 2T has been spotted on benchmarking site called Geekbench. This listing has revealed a few details about the smartphone including chipset, RAM and more. The smartphone is expected to arrive soon in India. As per the Geekbench site, the smartphone has received 474 single-core test and 2,933 in the multi-core test, reported 91Mobiles. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Buds with 30-hour battery life go on sale in India today: Price, specs and more

The listing further hints that the smartphone will come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, 8GB RAM and will run on Android 12 OS out of the box. OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to launch in the end of May or start of June. Also Read - OnePlus 10R receives new Oxygen OS 12 A.03 update with big fixes and more: Know details

OnePlus Nord 2T expected specifications

According to earlier reports, OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to feature a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The display also houses a punch-hole camera in the top left corner. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and run on Android 12-based Oxygen 12 OS out of the box. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T leak hint at Dimensity 1300 SoC, 50MP triple rear camera setup and more

In terms of camera, OnePlus Nord 2T might come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, you might get a 32MP front-facing camera.

The AliExpress listing reveals that the smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. Yes, this phone is expected to come with a charger, unlike several Realme, Samsung phones. The smartphone will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, alert slider and a volume rocker.

OnePlus Nord 2T expected price

The smartphone might come in just one storage variant. This 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant comes at EUR 399 (approx Rs 32,100). As for the colours, OnePlus Nord 2T might launch in Black and Green colour options.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2022 5:31 PM IST

