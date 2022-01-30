Here s how much OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to cost in India

OnePlus’ upcoming smartphone – the OnePlus Nord 2T – has been in the news for quite some time now. Reports in the past have hinted towards the design and the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Now, a new report talks about the pricing of the Nord 2 successor. Also Read - Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?

Tipster Yogesh Brar in collaboration with 91 Mobiles has hinted towards the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T costing anywhere between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. He also says that the phone is expected to launch in India in April-May this year. He also says that the OnePlus Nord 2 CE, which is expected to launch in India on February 11, will be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 when it launches. Also Read - India is the fastest growing market for second-hand smartphones: ICEA

Many of you have been asking about the Nord 2T that leaked recently. As per the info I got, we won’t be seeing it anytime soon.

Current timeline is April/May, this complicates 2022 plans since by late Q3 we should be hearing stuff about Nord 3. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T specifications are out already, launch likely soon — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 29, 2022

Furthermore, the tipster says that there is a Nord-branded smartphone – possibly, the OnePlus Nord 3 – that could be launched in July-August at a price of under Rs 20,000.

OnePlus Nord 2T expected specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, OnLeaks has already revealed a lot of details about the upcoming smartphone. As per the details shared by the tipster, the OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to feature a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The phone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. In addition to 12GB of RAM, reports suggest that the phone is also likely to be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants.

On the software front, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to run Google’s Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out-of-the-box. As far as charging is concerned, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to get a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Coming to camera specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to pack a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, the phone is tipped to pack a 32MP selfie camera.