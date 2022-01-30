comscore Here’s how much OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to cost in India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord 2 CE prices revealed ahead of official launch
News

OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord 2 CE prices revealed ahead of official launch

Mobiles

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 in India.

oneplus-nord-feature-1 (2)

Representational Image

OnePlus’ upcoming smartphone – the OnePlus Nord 2T – has been in the news for quite some time now. Reports in the past have hinted towards the design and the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Now, a new report talks about the pricing of the Nord 2 successor. Also Read - Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?

Tipster Yogesh Brar in collaboration with 91 Mobiles has hinted towards the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T costing anywhere between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. He also says that the phone is expected to launch in India in April-May this year. He also says that the OnePlus Nord 2 CE, which is expected to launch in India on February 11, will be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 when it launches. Also Read - India is the fastest growing market for second-hand smartphones: ICEA

Furthermore, the tipster says that there is a Nord-branded smartphone – possibly, the OnePlus Nord 3 – that could be launched in July-August at a price of under Rs 20,000.

OnePlus Nord 2T expected specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, OnLeaks has already revealed a lot of details about the upcoming smartphone. As per the details shared by the tipster, the OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to feature a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The phone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. In addition to 12GB of RAM, reports suggest that the phone is also likely to be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants.

On the software front, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to run Google’s Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out-of-the-box. As far as charging is concerned, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to get a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Coming to camera specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to pack a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, the phone is tipped to pack a 32MP selfie camera.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 30, 2022 10:38 AM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2

27999

Android 11
MediaTek Dimensity 1200
50MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here s how much OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to cost in India
Mobiles
Here s how much OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to cost in India
Google may offer limited space for WhatsApp backups

Apps

Google may offer limited space for WhatsApp backups

Airtel denies conflict of interest in Google deal

Telecom

Airtel denies conflict of interest in Google deal

New Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 leaks leave nothing for imagination

Mobiles

New Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 leaks leave nothing for imagination

Ather plans to make 1 million electric scooters a year

Electric Vehicle

Ather plans to make 1 million electric scooters a year

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google may offer limited space for WhatsApp backups

Airtel denies conflict of interest in Google deal

New Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 leaks leave nothing for imagination

Ather plans to make 1 million electric scooters a year

NASA partners with Microsoft partner to ease space traffic jam

India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here s how much OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to cost in India

Mobiles

Here s how much OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to cost in India
Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?

Mobiles

Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?
51 million second-hand smartphones to be traded in India by 2025: Report

News

51 million second-hand smartphones to be traded in India by 2025: Report
Best Dual Selfie Camera Phone in India

Top Products

Best Dual Selfie Camera Phone in India
OnePlus Nord 2T specifications are out already, launch likely soon

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications are out already, launch likely soon

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर में आज इनाम की भरमार, इमोट से लेकर पेट तक मिलेगा फ्री

Garena Free Fire ने नए साल में बैन किए 26 लाख अकाउंट्स, जानें वजह

Free Fire में आज मिलेगा फ्री कैरेक्टर, पेट और ढेरों दूसरे इनाम, जानें तरीका

BSNL Bharat Fibre Broadband के 7 प्लांस में मिलती है 300 Mbps स्पीड, मगर आपके लिए कौन है बेस्ट?

Free Fire Redeem Codes Today (29 January): लूट क्रेट से वाउचर तक, आज मिलेंगे ढेरों फ्री इनाम

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Google may offer limited space for WhatsApp backups
Apps
Google may offer limited space for WhatsApp backups
Airtel denies conflict of interest in Google deal

Telecom

Airtel denies conflict of interest in Google deal
New Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 leaks leave nothing for imagination

Mobiles

New Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 leaks leave nothing for imagination
Ather plans to make 1 million electric scooters a year

Electric Vehicle

Ather plans to make 1 million electric scooters a year
NASA partners with Microsoft partner to ease space traffic jam

News

NASA partners with Microsoft partner to ease space traffic jam

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers