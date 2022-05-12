OnePlus Nord 2T India launch date has been leaked online. The said OnePlus smartphone is likely to launch in India on May 19 at 7.30 pm IST. A screenshot of the company’s official YouTube channel has revealed the launch date and time of the smartphone. It was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. It is expected that OnePlus Nord 2T will come with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, support for 80W fast charging and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T makes an appearance on Geekbench; chipset, RAM and more leaked

OnePlus Nord 2T expected specifications

As per the listing, OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to feature a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The display also houses a punch-hole camera in the top left corner. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and run on Android 12-based Oxygen 12 OS out of the box. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Buds with 30-hour battery life go on sale in India today: Price, specs and more

In terms of camera, OnePlus Nord 2T might come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, you might get a 32MP front-facing camera. Also Read - OnePlus 10R receives new Oxygen OS 12 A.03 update with big fixes and more: Know details

So yeah, the next OnePlus launch is on May 19th.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and OnePlus Nord Buds launching in Europe.#OnePlus #OnePlusNord2T pic.twitter.com/0UK99GG62o — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 12, 2022

The AliExpress listing reveals that the smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. Yes, this phone is expected to come with a charger, unlike several Realme, Samsung phones. The smartphone will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, alert slider and a volume rocker.

OnePlus Nord 2T expected price

The smartphone might come in just one storage variant. This 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant comes at EUR 399 (approx Rs 32,100). As for the colours, OnePlus Nord 2T might launch in Black and Green colour options.