OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord 2T in the Indian market. The phone is expected to debut next month and will arrive in the mid-range segment. Ahead of its debut, the phone's sale date has been revealed. Let's take a look.

OnePlus Nord 2T India launch date, Sale date

The OnePlus Nord 2T is tipped to go official on July 1, that's just a day later. MySmartPrice has revealed that the phone will go on its first sale starting July 5 in India.

New colors for the Bullets Wireless Z2 and Nord Buds

The phone will be accompanied by two more products — the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z2 in Red color and the Nord Buds in Cello Blue color.

If you are unaware, both of these products were released earlier this year in limited colors. The new colors will be an addition to their palettes. The sale of these products is said to commence from July 4 in India.

OnePlus TV 50T1S Pro to launch as well

OnePlus will also announce the OnePlus TV 50Y1S Pro at the launch event. It will be a 50-inch 4K TV with Dolby audio and Android TV OS support. It will go on sale from July 7 in India.

OnePlus Nord 2T Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T will come with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. It will be a punch-hole panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It will have a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The main camera will have OIS support. Upfront, it will boast a 32MP shooter for selfie shots.

The phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It will feature dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. The device will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box with OxygenOS on top.

Price in India

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to come in the mid-range segment. We expect it to come at around Rs. 30,000 price range.