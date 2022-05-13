comscore OnePlus Nord 2T official launch date confirmed: Expected price, specifications
OnePlus Nord 2T to launch in India on May 19: Check expected price, specifications and other details

The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, support for 80W fast charging and a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

OnePlus Nord 2T official launch date confirmed: Expected price, specifications

OnePlus recently unveiled the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India and now the smartphone maker has confirmed to launch the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone in India on May 19. The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, support for 80W fast charging and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The phone may come with the latest Oxygen OS 12 version which is built over the Android 12 operating system, Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T tipped to launch in India on May 19: Check expected price, specs

According to GSMArena, OnePlus has been sending emails about the event and there’s also a landing page up, where one can see the lower part of the phone’s back from a few angles. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T makes an appearance on Geekbench; chipset, RAM and more leaked

OnePlus Nord 2T expected price

The smartphone might come in just one storage variant. This 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant comes at EUR 399 (approx Rs 32,100). As for the colours, OnePlus Nord 2T might launch in Black and Green colour options. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T leak hint at Dimensity 1300 SoC, 50MP triple rear camera setup and more

OnePlus Nord 2T expected specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to feature a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The display also houses a punch-hole camera in the top left corner. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and run on Android 12-based Oxygen 12 OS out of the box.

In terms of optics, OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, you might get a 32MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. The smartphone will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, alert slider and a volume rocker.

  • Published Date: May 13, 2022 9:22 AM IST

