comscore OnePlus Nord 3 to be priced under Rs 20,000? Report reveals fresh details
News

OnePlus Nord phone under Rs 20,000? It is going to be reality soon

Mobiles

OnePlus has bigger plans in store for this year. If we go by rumours and leaks, it is gearing up to soon bring a new budget Nord smartphone and also the much-awaited OnePlus 10 Pro for Indian consumers.

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 9RT in India with a starting price of Rs 42,999. Going forward, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has bigger plans in store for this year. If we go by rumours and leaks, OnePlus is gearing up to soon bring a new budget Nord smartphone and also the much-awaited OnePlus 10 Pro for Indian consumers. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on certification site

As a report coming from Tipster Yogesh Brar in collaboration with 91Mobiles, a new budget OnePlus Nord smartphone is in the works. It is most likely expected to be the OnePlus Nord 3. The new report reveals fresh details about the upcoming Nord device. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day Sale: From iPhone, OnePlus to Tecno, Samsung, check top smartphone deals

According to the report, the OnePlus Nord device will be priced under Rs 20,000, which should be the first of its kind in the series. So far, we have seen Nord devices target the Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 price bracket. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT 5G quick look: Another beautiful flagship by OnePlus

Currently, there are two Nord devices available in the Indian market – the OnePlus Nord 2 and the Nord CE starting at Rs 37,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively. We wait for the smartphone manufacturer to confirm the exact pricing.

Upcoming OnePlus Nord device

While the company hasn’t revealed anything about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone, the new report highlights that the device will go officially by the middle of 2022. So, you can expect the phone to hit the market around June-July and not anytime before that. No specific release timeline has been revealed yet.

On the other hand, the company is also said to be planning to bring the OnePlus Nord 2 CE in Q1 2022, which is around the month of February or March. The smartphone has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the past and is likely to pack features including — a 90Hz AMOLED display, 50-megapixel primary camera, Media Tek chipset and 5G connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also working to bring the much-awaited flagship OnePlus 10 Pro device. The smartphone is already available in the global market and we can expect the same model to hit India.

  • Published Date: January 20, 2022 9:17 AM IST

