OnePlus Nord gets Android 11 while OnePlus 7 series edges closer

OnePlus Nord users have finally started getting the Android 11 update in batches. The Oxygen OS 11 build for the Nord has been in the beta testing stage towards December-end, and after the third-beta update last month, it's finally here. Similar to the OnePlus 8 series, the Nord also gets almost all of the same goodies, including the new AOD options.

With the update, the Nord gets Android 11, which means users are going many of the stock Android 11 features. It also brings the new design theme that OnePlus introduced with Oxygen OS 11, complete with larger fonts, spaced-out UI elements, and more refinements. OnePlus is rolling out the update in batches and may take time to reach your device.

Android 11 for OnePlus Nord is here

The Android 11 update brings almost all the features from the high-end phones OnePlus sells in India. That means users will get OnePlus' take on the Always On Display feature with 10 unique styles of clock faces. There's even an Insight AOD mode that shows how much have you used your phone throughout the day. The Canvas AOD also makes it to the Nord.

Some of the stock OnePlus apps such as Gallery and Shelf also get updated. The gallery app now gets a “Stories” feature that creates a summary of the entire week in a stories format. OnePlus says it has also improved the loading speed for a better experience.

Along with these, you also get your regular Android 11 features such as improved privacy options, quicker access to Google Home devices, revamped notifications shade, and more. Users are likely to experience a boost in performance as well as better power efficiency.

OnePlus 7 series edges closer to stable Oxygen OS 11

Apart from the OnePlus Nord, last year’s OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T series are getting the third beta for Oxygen OS 11. This indicates a likely release for Android 11 on the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7T Pro in April. While all phones will get the usual Android 11 goodies, it is the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T that will lose out on the AOD options. OnePlus is yet to give out an official reason behind the omission.