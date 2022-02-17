OnePlus will launch the much-awaited OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G today in India. The highlights of the smartphone include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, an expandable memory card, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. The handset will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that comes with 65W fast charging support. In case you are not a big OnePlus fan, here are a few OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives that you can buy. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S series to launch in India today at 7 pm: How to watch it live

Oppo Reno 7

Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch in India tomorrow: Check expected specs, price and more

The Oppo Reno 7 comes packed with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90hz screen refresh rate, screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, a 90hz screen refresh rate, and up to a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Reno 7 is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G pricing, colour variants tipped online

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top.

In terms of camera specifications, the Oppo Reno 7 includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the phone includes a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs 28,999.

Vivo T1 5G

Vivo T1 5G sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (1,080×2,408 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone comes with support for expandable storage up to 1TB. On the software front, the Vivo phone runs on Android 12 based custom FunTouch OS 12.

For photography, the Vivo T1 5G offers a triple rear camera array consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for shooting selfies.

The Vivo T1 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G support, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and USB OTG. The handset will be available in Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black colour options. In terms of pricing, Vivo T1 5G base model price in India starts at Rs 15,990.

Vivo V23 5G

Vivo V23 phone is the first smartphone to come with the color-changing Fluorite AG Glass on the rear, which changes color when exposed to sunlight or artificial UV rays. Vivo V23 5G is equipped with MediaTek Dimension 920 processor in India. A 50-megapixel primary camera can be found in the base variant. The vanilla Vivo V23 5G comes with a flat metal frame. The phone has a 4300mAh battery to support 44W fast charging for power. It has an In-display fingerprint sensor and Bluetooth 5.2

Poco F3 GT

Poco F3 GT is mainly a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, which launched in China recently. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Poco F3 GT comes packed with a 6.67-inch 10-bit Turbo AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR 10+, and DC Dimming. The Poco phone includes Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and front for protection. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera system, the Poco F3 GT includes a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the Poco F3 GT includes a 16-megapixel front camera that sits right at the top of the display inside of the dot drop notch in the middle. The phone will be backed by a 5,065mAh battery paired with support for 67W fast charging. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 26,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity O super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution. Underneath the plastic panel sits an octa-core (unspecified) chipset which is paired with the following memory configuration- 6GB RAM/128GB native storage, and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy A52 features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with AF, OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone offers a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the software front, the phone runs One UI 3 based Android 11 right out of the box.

In terms of backup, the Galaxy A52 packs a 4,500mAh battery which is rated to deliver up to 2 days of usage on a single charge. The phone comes with 25W fast charging support. Other features include- in-display fingerprint sensor, IP67 water, and dust resistance, Dolby Atmos surround sound. Under its connectivity suite, the Galaxy A52 offers Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, A-GPS, GLONASS, and Bluetooth v5.0. It comes at a starting price of Rs 23,999 in India.