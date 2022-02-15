comscore OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G might be priced at Rs 23,999 in India
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G pricing, colour variants tipped online

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will come with an expandable memory card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 17. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has announced that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. OnePlus has confirmed that the smartphone will come with an expandable memory card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also Read - OnePlus' next custom skin won't be called H2OOS, details to be released this month

A tipster Yogesh Brar has now revealed new details about the smartphone, including the pricing and colour variants. For the unversed, the company will also launch OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus Y1S Edge at the launch event on February 17. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 confirmed details: MediaTek Dimensity 900, three cameras, more

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G expected pricing

As per a tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will come in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at Rs 23,999 and the 8GB RAM+ 128 GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 25,999. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets listed on Amazon India website ahead of official launch

In terms of colour, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to come in Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror colour variants. The tipster suggests that sales of the smartphone will begin this week itself, just after the launch.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G expected specifications, features

Rumours suggest that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will include a 64-megapixel primary camera coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel image sensor on the rear panel. On the front, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole cutout.

The Amazon India listing page recently revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord device will be bundled with 65W fast charging support. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery. It is said to be available with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card support. The base model is likely to pack 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Some of the other features that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 is tipped to offer are — a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, and HRD10+ support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, among others.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2022 3:13 PM IST

