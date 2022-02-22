comscore OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to go on first sale today at 12 pm: Check sale offers, pricing and more

In terms of sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on ICICI Bank cards. They can even get an additional bonus of up to Rs 3,000 in exchange for their android devices.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G debuted in India last week at a starting price of Rs 23,999. The smartphone will go on the first sale in India today at 12 pm across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores and authorized partner stores. The highlights of the smartphone include Dimensity 900 chipset, a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 90Hz AMOLED display, Android 11 OS, and 65W fast charging support. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro White colour variant inspired by Pandas launched: Check details

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes in two storage variants in India. The 6GB RAM+ 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 25,999. In terms of colours, the smartphone will be available in Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue colour variants. Also Read - OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will go on sale today at 12 pm: Check details

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available for purchase starting today at 12 pm on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores and authorized partner stores. Also Read - Best Dimensity 900 chipset smartphones to buy in February 2022: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Oppo Reno 7, & more

In terms of sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on ICICI Bank cards. They can even get an additional bonus of up to Rs 3,000 in exchange for their android devices. Notably, this offer is valid from February 22-28 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus experience stores as well as authorized partner outlets.

Customers who make the purchase from OnePlus.in or OnePlus Store App can also add the OnePlus Band at just Rs 699 or the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition at Rs 999. Customers who buy the smartphone from the OnePlus Store app within the first 24 hours of the sale e stand a chance to win a device.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It also comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer for protection. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for games and graphics. The handset runs on Android 11 based Oxygen 11 and offers up to 8GB RAM  and 128GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB.

For photography, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. Just like its previous generations, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G  also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. It also comes with  5G, 4G LTE, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It measures 160.6 X 73.2 X 7.8 mm and weighs 173 grams.

  • Published Date: February 22, 2022 9:01 AM IST

Best Sellers