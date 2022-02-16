comscore OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launch in India tomorrow: Check expected specs, price and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch in India tomorrow: Check expected specs, price and more
News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch in India tomorrow: Check expected specs, price and more

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch will take place virtually at 7PM IST on February 17. The launch event will stream live on OnePlus’ YouTube channel, social media handles, and official website.

OnePlus Nord 2

Representational Image

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is all set to launch in India tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed several details about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone including the processor, camera details, among others. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G pricing, colour variants tipped online

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch will take place virtually at 7PM IST on February 17. The launch event will stream live on OnePlus’ YouTube channel, social media handles, and official website. The company has confirmed Amazon’s availability of the OnePlus Nord CE 2. The sale date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - OnePlus' next custom skin won't be called H2OOS, details to be released this month

Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 confirmed details: MediaTek Dimensity 900, three cameras, more

Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G so far including all the top features, key specifications, price, variants and more.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 specs, design

One of the teasers revealed the complete design of the OnePlus Nord CE 2. On the rear panel, the smartphone includes a triple rear camera system coupled with a LED flash. The OnePlus brand logo sits in the middle. On the front, the phone includes a hole punch design consisting of a single camera sensor for clicking selfies and video calls. The teaser reveals the blue colour option, there could be more versions as well.

Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some of the key specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 2. Let’s take a look at the details below:

-The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will come bundled with a 65W fast charging support.

-Teasers have also confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will include a 3.5mm headphone jack, speaker grills at the bottom edge.

-The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, which offers several AI features and 5G support.

-The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will also come with support for expandable storage. The variants are yet to be revealed but it is likely to pack at least 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In addition, the Chinese tech giant will unveil the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge at the online launch event tomorrow.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 succeeds the OnePlus Nord CE, which launched in India last year. In terms of pricing, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 is expected to carry a similar price tag as its predecessor.

Currently, the OnePlus Nord CE starts at a price of Rs 22,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models are available at a price of Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 16, 2022 12:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple adds iPhone 6 Plus to its Vintage Product list
Mobiles
Apple adds iPhone 6 Plus to its Vintage Product list
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G expected to launch in India on Holi

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G expected to launch in India on Holi

You can now sell your old phone on Flipkart via its new Sell Back Programme

News

You can now sell your old phone on Flipkart via its new Sell Back Programme

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch in India tomorrow: Check expected specs, price and more

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch in India tomorrow: Check expected specs, price and more

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launch expected soon: Here s all we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launch expected soon: Here s all we know so far

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

You can now sell your old phone on Flipkart via its new Sell Back Programme

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G spotted on Geekbench: Here s what we know so far

Facebook s NewsFeed is just Feed now

Motorola Edge 30 Pro India price leaked ahead of launch: Check expected price, specs

Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Studio with Windows 11, Slim Pen 2 in India

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Does India want to ban cryptocurrencies or tax them?

Poco India head reveals brand will launch four new smartphones in H1 2022 with better cameras

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G expected to launch in India on Holi

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G expected to launch in India on Holi
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch in India tomorrow: Check expected specs, price and more

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch in India tomorrow: Check expected specs, price and more
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G might be priced at Rs 23,999 in India

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G might be priced at Rs 23,999 in India
OnePlus' next custom skin won't be called H2OOS, details to be released this month

News

OnePlus' next custom skin won't be called H2OOS, details to be released this month
OnePlus Nord CE 2 confirmed details: MediaTek Dimensity 900, three cameras, more

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 confirmed details: MediaTek Dimensity 900, three cameras, more

हिंदी समाचार

Maruti Suzuki और Toyota ला रहे इलेक्ट्रिक SUV, रेंज होगी 500 किलोमीटर

BGMI का नया टूर्नामेंट आज से शुरू, 5 लाख रुपये के इनाम के लिए भिड़ेंगी 16 टीम

पुराने फोन बेचने के लिए फ्लिपकार्ट लाई नई स्कीम, जानें हर डिटेल

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) क्यों है Free Fire का बेहतर विकल्प? जानें 5 कारण

Realme 9 Pro और Realme 9 Pro+ आज भारत में होगें लॉन्च, जानें कहां देखें लॉन्चिंग इवेंट

Latest Videos

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

News

You can now sell your old phone on Flipkart via its new Sell Back Programme
News
You can now sell your old phone on Flipkart via its new Sell Back Programme
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G spotted on Geekbench: Here s what we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G spotted on Geekbench: Here s what we know so far
Facebook s NewsFeed is just Feed now

Apps

Facebook s NewsFeed is just Feed now
Motorola Edge 30 Pro India price leaked ahead of launch: Check expected price, specs

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro India price leaked ahead of launch: Check expected price, specs
Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Studio with Windows 11, Slim Pen 2 in India

Laptops

Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Studio with Windows 11, Slim Pen 2 in India

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers