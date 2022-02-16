OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch in India tomorrow: Check expected specs, price and more

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is all set to launch in India tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed several details about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone including the processor, camera details, among others. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G pricing, colour variants tipped online

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch will take place virtually at 7PM IST on February 17. The launch event will stream live on OnePlus' YouTube channel, social media handles, and official website. The company has confirmed Amazon's availability of the OnePlus Nord CE 2. The sale date hasn't been revealed yet.

Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G so far including all the top features, key specifications, price, variants and more.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 specs, design

One of the teasers revealed the complete design of the OnePlus Nord CE 2. On the rear panel, the smartphone includes a triple rear camera system coupled with a LED flash. The OnePlus brand logo sits in the middle. On the front, the phone includes a hole punch design consisting of a single camera sensor for clicking selfies and video calls. The teaser reveals the blue colour option, there could be more versions as well.

Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some of the key specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 2. Let’s take a look at the details below:

-The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will come bundled with a 65W fast charging support.

-Teasers have also confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will include a 3.5mm headphone jack, speaker grills at the bottom edge.

-The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, which offers several AI features and 5G support.

-The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will also come with support for expandable storage. The variants are yet to be revealed but it is likely to pack at least 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In addition, the Chinese tech giant will unveil the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge at the online launch event tomorrow.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 succeeds the OnePlus Nord CE, which launched in India last year. In terms of pricing, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 is expected to carry a similar price tag as its predecessor.

Currently, the OnePlus Nord CE starts at a price of Rs 22,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models are available at a price of Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively.