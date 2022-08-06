OnePlus has started rolling out the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update for its OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G users in India. The highlights of the new Android 12 update includes optimised app icons with improved textures and optimised AI System Booster 2.1. For the unversed, the smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 23,999. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G to go sale in India today at 12 pm on Amazon: Price, sale offers, specs
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G receives OxygenOS 12 update
Here's the changelog of the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G update:
System
- Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
- Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load is high
- Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures
Dark mode
- Newly added three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
Shelf
- Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status
Work Life Balance
- Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- Newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
Gallery
- Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
Canvas AOD
- Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
OnePlus advises that users should make sure that the battery level of the handset is above 30% and that it has a minimum of 5GB storage space available while downloading the update.