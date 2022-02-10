OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G India launch: After many speculations, OnePlus has finally confirmed to launch its budget-friendly OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India on February 17. The company made this announcement via a tweet on Twitter, teasing the design of the upcoming smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus Y1S Edge launch soon: Company teases new feature

The teaser video reveals that the smartphone will be available in a grey colour option and will feature a rectangular triple rear camera setup and will have curved corners. The smartphone will feature a punch-hole front-facing camera in the top left corner. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT 5G review: Too late to the party

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is expected to be a mid-range premium device. Details about the device have been leaked by tipster Yogesh Brar. The leaked report suggests that the device will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The refresh rate of the device is expected to be limited to 90Hz. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite launch expected this month, key specifications leak

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is coming soon, and it’s going to be #ALittleMoreThanYoudExpect. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/kXNO5ps0Wu — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 10, 2022

In terms of performance, the device might feature the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. In terms of RAM and storage options, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G might get the combination of 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device might launch with Android-12 based OxygenOS 12.

In terms of optics, the device is expected to sport a triple lens setup. The primary lens will be a 64-megapixel sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera will be housed in a punch hole and OnePlus is expected to use a 16-megapixel snapper for the device.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G price (expected)

In terms of pricing, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs 24,000 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant might cost you Rs 28,000 in India. As for colours, the smartphone might come in black and green colour options.

For the unversed, OnePlus has also teased to launch OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus Y1S Edge in India soon, chances are these smart TVs will also debut alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G.