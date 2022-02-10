comscore OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G officially confirmed to debut in India on February 17
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G confirmed to launch in India on February 17
News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G confirmed to launch in India on February 17

Mobiles

As per the official teaser, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will feature a rectangular triple rear camera setup and a punch-hole front-facing camera.

nord ce-2-

OnePlus teaser

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G India launch: After many speculations, OnePlus has finally confirmed to launch its budget-friendly OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India on February 17. The company made this announcement via a tweet on Twitter, teasing the design of the upcoming smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus Y1S Edge launch soon: Company teases new feature

The teaser video reveals that the smartphone will be available in a grey colour option and will feature a rectangular triple rear camera setup and will have curved corners. The smartphone will feature a punch-hole front-facing camera in the top left corner. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT 5G review: Too late to the party

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is expected to be a mid-range premium device. Details about the device have been leaked by tipster Yogesh Brar. The leaked report suggests that the device will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The refresh rate of the device is expected to be limited to 90Hz. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite launch expected this month, key specifications leak

In terms of performance, the device might feature the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. In terms of RAM and storage options, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G might get the combination of 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device might launch with Android-12 based OxygenOS 12.

In terms of optics, the device is expected to sport a triple lens setup. The primary lens will be a 64-megapixel sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera will be housed in a punch hole and OnePlus is expected to use a 16-megapixel snapper for the device.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G price (expected)

In terms of pricing, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs 24,000 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant might cost you Rs 28,000 in India. As for colours, the smartphone might come in black and green colour options.

For the unversed, OnePlus has also teased to launch OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus Y1S Edge in India soon, chances are these smart TVs will also debut alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 10, 2022 11:05 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 10, 2022 11:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G confirmed to debut in India on February 17
Mobiles
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G confirmed to debut in India on February 17
Meta's Messenger gets vanish mode, split payments and more

Apps

Meta's Messenger gets vanish mode, split payments and more

Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch soon: Check launch date, specs, price and more details

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch soon: Check launch date, specs, price and more details

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 5 highlights of the new avatar of the Note

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 5 highlights of the new avatar of the Note

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 5 highlights of the new avatar of the Note

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 5 highlights of the new avatar of the Note

iQoo 9 Pro India variant might ditch the 2K display: Here's why

Mobiles

iQoo 9 Pro India variant might ditch the 2K display: Here's why

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Meta's Messenger gets vanish mode, split payments and more

Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch soon: Check launch date, specs, price and more details

Realme 9 5G specifications tipped ahead of official launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

Samsung promises 4 years of OS updates, 5 years of security updates

From Samsung Galaxy S22 to Tab S8 series, all that was launched at Unpacked 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: End of an era

Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G confirmed to debut in India on February 17

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G confirmed to debut in India on February 17
OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far

News

OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far
OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus Y1S Edge launch soon: Company teases new feature

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus Y1S Edge launch soon: Company teases new feature
OnePlus 9RT 5G review: Too late to the party

Reviews

OnePlus 9RT 5G review: Too late to the party
OnePlus 10 Ultra design leaks in a patent image: Check details

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Ultra design leaks in a patent image: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

एयरटेल के रिचार्ज फिर से होंगे महंगे, कंपनी ने दिए संकेत

Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (10 February): रिडीम करें ये कोड्स और जीतें कई फ्री आइटम

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ और Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: आ गया सैमसंग का सबसे धांसू फोन, मिलेगा जबरदस्त कैमरा

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ हुए लॉन्च, मिलेंगे जबरदस्त फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Meta's Messenger gets vanish mode, split payments and more
Apps
Meta's Messenger gets vanish mode, split payments and more
Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch soon: Check launch date, specs, price and more details

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch soon: Check launch date, specs, price and more details
Realme 9 5G specifications tipped ahead of official launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Realme 9 5G specifications tipped ahead of official launch: Check expected specifications, price, features
Samsung promises 4 years of OS updates, 5 years of security updates

News

Samsung promises 4 years of OS updates, 5 years of security updates
From Samsung Galaxy S22 to Tab S8 series, all that was launched at Unpacked 2022

Mobiles

From Samsung Galaxy S22 to Tab S8 series, all that was launched at Unpacked 2022

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers