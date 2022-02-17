comscore OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with 65W fast charging, 90Hz display launched starting at Rs 23,999
News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with 65W fast charging, 90Hz display launched starting at Rs 23,999

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with 65W fast charging, 90Hz display, AI-enabled triple rear cameras launched in India, first sale to commence on February 22.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 launch in India

With much fanfare, OnePlus has launched its new mid-ranger OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India today. The latest addition to the Nord series brings a few refreshments to the table including a new chipset, 64-megapixel triple camera setup, Oxygen OS near-stock Android version, and superfast charging support at an affordable price. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives in India: Samsung Galaxy A52, Oppo Reno7 and more

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India, availability

OnePlus Nord series is aimed at the mass market in India, and the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 is another example to support the company’s status quo. The phone is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB/128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB/128GB storage option at a cost of Rs 24,999. Notably, the 6GB RAM model will only be catered to the Indian market. In terms of availability, the brand has set February 22 for the new Nord phone’s first sale in the country. Consumers can purchase the new OnePlus device via Amazon, the OnePlus website, and other retail partners. The handset will be available in two colour options- Gray Mirror, and Bahama Blue. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S series to launch in India today at 7 pm: How to watch it live

oneplus nord ce 2 5g, oneplus nord ce 2 5g price in india rs 23999 sale date february 22, oneplus nord ce 2 5g,oneplus,oneplus nord ce 2 5g specifications,oneplus nord ce 2 5g price in india,oneplus nord ce 2 5g launch,oneplus nord ce 2 5g sale, amazon, oneplus Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch in India tomorrow: Check expected specs, price and more

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications, features

As for the core specs, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G gets a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Underneath the hood rests a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB internal storage. The internal storage can be further expanded via a dedicated microSD card. Looks-wise, the Nord CE 2 5G assimilates Oppo Find X3 with a protruded camera island and curved edge body. It runs OxygenOS 11 based Android 11 OS out of the box.

On the camera front, it gets an AI-enabled triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view with EIS, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Upfront there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and EIS support.

The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and A-GPS. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor. The phone has a 3.5mm audio jack as well.

  • Published Date: February 17, 2022 7:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 17, 2022 7:52 PM IST

