OnePlus Nord CE 2 confirmed details: MediaTek Dimensity 900, three cameras, more

OnePlus Nord CE 2 is all set to launch in India on February 17. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer confirmed a few details of the OnePlus Nord CE 2.

In the latest update, the company confirmed some of the rumours going around on the internet for a while now. The smartphone manufacturer revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor.

Additionally, the blue colour variant of the smartphone has been teased officially. The teaser shows the smartphone with three cameras on the rear panel, LED flash, hole-punch display, sleek design, slim bezels, and more.

Rumours suggest that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will include a 64-megapixel primary camera coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel image sensor on the rear panel. On the front, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole cutout.

The Amazon India listing page recently revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord device will be bundled with 65W fast charging support. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery. It is said to be available with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card support. The base model is likely to pack 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Some of the other features that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 is tipped to offer are — a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, and HRD10+ support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, among others.

The company is yet to confirm the pricing but reports are that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be priced around Rs 25,000. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will come in two configurations – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.