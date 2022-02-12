comscore OnePlus Nord CE 2 confirmed details: MediaTek Dimensity 900, three cameras, more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 confirmed details: MediaTek Dimensity 900, three cameras, more
News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 confirmed details: MediaTek Dimensity 900, three cameras, more

Mobiles

Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer confirmed a few details of the OnePlus Nord CE 2. India launch set for February 17.

nord ce-2-

OnePlus teaser

OnePlus Nord CE 2 is all set to launch in India on February 17. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer confirmed a few details of the OnePlus Nord CE 2. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets listed on Amazon India website ahead of official launch

In the latest update, the company confirmed some of the rumours going around on the internet for a while now. The smartphone manufacturer revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in India, specs leaked: Here's a look all we know so far

Additionally, the blue colour variant of the smartphone has been teased officially. The teaser shows the smartphone with three cameras on the rear panel, LED flash, hole-punch display, sleek design, slim bezels, and more. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G confirmed to launch in India on February 17

Rumours suggest that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will include a 64-megapixel primary camera coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel image sensor on the rear panel. On the front, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole cutout.

The Amazon India listing page recently revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord device will be bundled with 65W fast charging support. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery. It is said to be available with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card support. The base model is likely to pack 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Some of the other features that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 is tipped to offer are — a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, and HRD10+ support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, among others.

The company is yet to confirm the pricing but reports are that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be priced around Rs 25,000. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will come in two configurations – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 12, 2022 12:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter was down globally while you were asleep last night
Apps
Twitter was down globally while you were asleep last night
Phones launched this week: Samsung Galaxy S22, Redmi Note 11, Vivo T1 5G, more

Photo Gallery

Phones launched this week: Samsung Galaxy S22, Redmi Note 11, Vivo T1 5G, more

Phones launched this week: Samsung Galaxy S22, Redmi Note 11, Vivo T1 5G, more

Photo Gallery

Phones launched this week: Samsung Galaxy S22, Redmi Note 11, Vivo T1 5G, more

iPhone 12 mini can be grabbed at Rs 28,000 on Flipkart, but there s a catch

Deals

iPhone 12 mini can be grabbed at Rs 28,000 on Flipkart, but there s a catch

Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu electric scooters with 100 km range launched in India

Electric Vehicle

Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu electric scooters with 100 km range launched in India

Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra

Mobiles

Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu electric scooters with 100 km range launched in India

Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug

Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 2 confirmed details: MediaTek Dimensity 900, three cameras, more

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 confirmed details: MediaTek Dimensity 900, three cameras, more
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets listed on Amazon India website ahead of official launch

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets listed on Amazon India website ahead of official launch
OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in India, specs leaked: Here's a look all we know so far

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in India, specs leaked: Here's a look all we know so far
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G confirmed to debut in India on February 17

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G confirmed to debut in India on February 17
OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far

News

OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Codes (12 February): जानें कैसे और कहां इस्तेमाल करने हैं फरवरी के फ्री फायर कोड्स

Mughal Garden: कल से खुल रहा मुगल गार्डन, बस एक क्लिक में बुक करें ऑनलाइन टिकट

Realme कर रहा अपने पहले 150W फास्ट चार्जिंग स्मार्टफोन पर काम, चंद मिनटों में हो जाएगा चार्ज

Garena Free Fire के 5 जबरदस्त Gold Royale Bundle, गेम को बना देते हैं और भी मजेदार

फ्री फायर के लिए इस साल अब तक जारी हुए 5 सबसे धांसू रिडीम कोड्स

Latest Videos

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
News
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu electric scooters with 100 km range launched in India

Electric Vehicle

Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu electric scooters with 100 km range launched in India
Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra

Mobiles

Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra
Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug

News

Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug
Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers