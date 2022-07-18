OnePlus launched its budget-centric smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 2, sometime back in February this year. The smartphone was launched with a lower-end chipset, running on Android 11 OS out of the box. Now, the device is receiving the new OxygenOS 12 Open Beta update that has Android 12 OS underneath. This update comes almost six months after the phone’s release in India. Also Read - OnePlus 10R 5G gets a discount of Rs 4,000 on Amazon: Check details

How to Update to Android 12-based OOS 12 Open Beta 1

OnePlus on its community forum confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is receiving the OxygenOS 12 Beta 1 update in the country. The firmware version for the update is A.13. You can download the update by clicking here. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G with 160W fast charging support spotted on 3C website

Know Bugs

Before you go ahead and update, do note that you may face some bugs. OnePlus itself has listed some of the know bugs that you may see while using the OOS 12 Open Beta. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T review: A great 2022 mid-ranger with minor upgrades from Nord 2

The time displays on AOD abnormally.

No location information in the video details.

Sound might not play when connected to a wireless earphone in the App cloner version of Whatsapp.

Apart from this, you are still bound to notice some unknown bugs. Other than the bugs, however, you will get all the Android 12 features on your OnePlus Nord CE 2.

Official Changelog

Here’s the changelog of the update.

System

Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new material and uniting lights and layers

Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load is high

Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Dark Mode

Newly added three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read

Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work Life Balance

Newly added Work Lige Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings

Newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery

Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

Newly added diverse styles on lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals

Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment

Here’s how to Roll Back to Android 11

In case you updated to the OOS 12 Beta 1 but want to roll back to Android 11, click here.