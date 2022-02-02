OnePlus is working on several new smartphones to launch in India this year. From flagships to affordable devices, the lineup includes a range of products. One of the models that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is working on is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The model is most likely a toned-down version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2, which is also expected to launch in India in the upcoming days. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord 2 CE prices revealed ahead of official launch

Previously, a report stated that the company is working on an under Rs 20,000 phone, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is likely that device. As per the leak, the smartphone manufacturer will launch two models – OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

These models are tipped to arrive this month itself, but the company hasn't yet revealed any details. In March, the smartphone manufacturer is expected to unveil the OnePlus 10 series in India, but we will need to wait to know the exact launch date.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite specifications leaked

A new leak coming from OnLeaks reveals details about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite for the very first time. It suggests that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with support for 5G connectivity, which also runs the recently launched Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

The leak further reveals that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will come packed with a 6.59-inch FHD fluid display with a high refresh rate. It is not known whether the device will pack an LCD or an AMOLED panel.

In terms of camera specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is tipped to include a triple rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel primary lens and two unknown 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, the phone is likely to pack a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

As per the leak, the OnePlus phone will run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12. It is likely to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support.

Alongside the Nord CE devices, the company is also said to announce the successor to the Nord 2 dubbed the Nord 3 in the months to come. The company currently sells two Nord devices in India – the OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Both were announced last year.