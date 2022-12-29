OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite now receiving stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus is now rolling out the stable version of the OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The rollout of the stable software begins around a month after the OxygenOS 13 beta programme was kicked off for it. A stable update means anyone can download and install it without the risk of running into software-related problems that are common with beta testing. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro+ 5G review: It’s bling, brains and bloatware

The information about the rollout of the stable version of OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite was provided by a user on the OnePlus community forums, spotted by XDA Developers. The post in the forum mentioned that the firmware version of the phone will change to C.25 after the update, which is about 4.5GB in size. The new software update also brings the Android security patch level for the month of December 2022.

OnePlus is reportedly rolling out the stable OxygenOS 13 software to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite units in batches. This means that while some users will get the update shortly, others would need to wait a little longer. The initiall rollout will include a small number of users, followed by a wider rollout in the coming days.

OxygenOS 13 update brings several new visual, as well as feature-centric, changes to OnePlus phones. The update, which is based on Android 13, will introduce the new Aquamorphic design, which includes several new elements to make the interface look more streamlined and intuitive. The fonts have also been upgraded as a part of the new design to improve visual comfort and readability. The widgets have also been redesigned for better access. There is a new sidebar toolbox, upgraded Doodle in Notes, new markup tools in screenshot editing, and support for large folders on the home screen.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G comes with a 6.59-inch LCD with a resolution of 2412×1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. It runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 out-of-the-box.

You get a triple rear camera setup on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with 6P lenses, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera with Sony’s IMX471 sensor. The OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. The OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G comes in Blue Tide and Black Dusk colour variants.