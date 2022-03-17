comscore OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite spotted on certification sites with key details
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite spotted on certification sites with key details

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite tipped to get a 6.59-inch FHD Fluid display, a 64MP primary camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

OnePlus’ affordable Nord series gained popularity within a short time. While the Chinese OEM recently launched the Nord CE 2, a trimmed-down version is now cited to be in the works. As per reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has appeared on several multiple certification and benchmarking sites including the US FCC, TUV Rheinland, and Geekbench. Also Read - Amazon Mobile Savings Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones, accessories, more

The supposed OnePlus Nord series smartphone was spotted on Geekbench with the model number GN2200. As per the listing, the phone was shown to have an octa-core chipset codenamed ‘Holi,’ which suggests either Snapdragon 480+ or Snapdragon 695 SoC. The listing reveals two high-performance cores with a 2.21GHz max clock speed and six cores at 1.80 GHz clock speed. Also Read - Top smartphones coming in March 2022

The upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone could get 6GB of RAM and run Android 11 OS, as per the listing. The benchmarking site also revealed the test scores of the supposed OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite with the handset earning 678 points in the single-core test and 1,932 points in the multi-core test. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G review: An all rounder mid-range phone with identity crisis

Apparently, the device with the same model number showed up on the US FCC (Federal Communications Commission) site. Besides, it appeared on the Camerafv5 database, UL (Demko), and TUV Rheinland certification site. The FCC listing details on the phone’s charger carrying model number VCB3HDUH. Meanwhile, the Camerafv5.com database indicated the phone to have a 64-megapixel primary sensor. As for the other aspects, leaked renders in the past tipped off the device having a punch-hole cutout on the front, a 6.59-inch FHD Fluid display, a 16-megapixel camera for shooting selfies and video calls.

As per the certification sites, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite may have a similar battery backup as the Nord CE 2 with a 4,500mAh battery. However, unlike the standard edition that gets 65W charging support, the Lite version’s charging speed is said to cap out at 33W. OnePlus hasn’t confirmed any details around this new device yet, but with the phone making an appearance on multiple websites we might hear something concrete in the coming days.

  Published Date: March 17, 2022 5:55 PM IST

