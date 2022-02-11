OnePlus Nord CE 2 is all set to launch in India next week. Earlier this week, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced February 27 as the launch date of the OnePlus Nord CE 2. Ahead of the official unveil, all the key specifications, price, variants, and colours options of the upcoming affordable OnePlus smartphone have leaked. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G confirmed to launch in India on February 17

The successor of the OnePlus Nord CE is expected to launch at a price of Rs 25,000 in the country. The exact pricing of the smartphone is yet to be revealed. The leak also suggests interesting and upgraded specifications when compared to the predecessor. Some of these specs include – AMOLED display, 90hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+, MediaTek Dimensity 90 SoC, and more. Also Read - OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus Y1S Edge launch soon: Company teases new feature

Since many details of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 are already available on the internet, let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the smartphone so far. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT 5G review: Too late to the party

OnePlus Nord CE 2 specifications (leaked)

-As per the specs revealed by tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with MySmartPrice, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will run on Android 11 out-of-the-box and get two major OS updates and three years of security patches.

-The leak further reveals that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will come packed with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is said to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor.

-The OnePlus smartphone is tipped to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with expandable storage support of up to 1TB.

-In terms of camera specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is expected to include triple rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front, the smartphone is likely to include a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

-The leak suggests that the smartphone will be backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

-The upcoming OnePlus phone is likely to come in two colour options — Bahamas Blue and Grey Mirror.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in India (leaked)

Ahead of the launch, tipster Abhishek Yadav revealed the expected pricing of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. As per the leak, the smartphone will come in two variants — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 23,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 24,999. The final price will be revealed next week on the launch date.