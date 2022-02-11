comscore OnePlus Nord CE 2 with 65W fast charging support confirmed via Amazon India: Check Details
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets listed on Amazon India website ahead of official launch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be available for purchase on the Amazon India website, OnePlus online store, and also across various retail stores.

Representational image

OnePlus Nord CE 2 is all set to launch in India on February 17 via an online launch event. Ahead of the official announcement, the smartphone gets listed on the Amazon India website with some specifications. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in India, specs leaked: Here's a look all we know so far

The Amazon listing suggests that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will feature a 65W SuperVOOC Fast charging technology out of the box. The e-commerce listing also confirms the availability details of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G confirmed to launch in India on February 17

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be available for purchase on the Amazon India website, OnePlus online store, and also across various retail stores. No details on the sale date yet. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers announced on Nothing Ear 1, Dizo Watch, Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 and more

OnePlus Nord CE 2 specifications (expected)

Ahead of the official launch, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone has been subjected to several leaks and rumours. As per the reports, the smartphone will feature a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HRD10+ support. It will include an in-display fingerprint scanner and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

In terms of performance, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is tipped to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will include expandable storage of up to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone is likely to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging support.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel image sensor. On the front, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole cutout.

Price in India (expected)

The official pricing of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 hasn’t been revealed yet. But rumours and leaks suggest that the smartphone will come in two configuration – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

  Published Date: February 11, 2022 3:40 PM IST

