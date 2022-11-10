OnePlus is reportedly working on its affordable Nord CE smartphone called OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. Ahead of the expected launch in Q1 or Q2 next year, specifications of the smartphone have been leaked online in a new listing shared by tipster OnLeaks. For the unversed, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 23,999. Also Read - All 5G-enabled smartphones to run on Airtel 5G Plus soon, says CEO Gopal Vittal

As per the leaks, the highlights of the smartphone will include a 108MP triple rear camera setup, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and Snapdragon 695 5G processor.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G expected specifications

As per the report, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is likely to feature a 6.7-inch IPS LCD panel that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, a downgrade from Nord CE 2 5G's AMOLED panel. It might come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The handset is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It is likely to be available in an 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant and 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

For photography, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G might come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it might feature a 16MP front-facing camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone is likely to house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging technology. The report suggests that the smartphone will feature a Type-C charging port.

In terms of colour, the predecessor was launched in Grey Mirror and Bahama Blue colour variants. The upcoming handset might also come blue and grey colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G launch timeline, price

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is expected to debut in India sometime in the first or second quarter of 2023. The smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 22,000, just like its predecessor.