comscore OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G might come with a 108MP triple rear camera
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oneplus Nord Ce 3 5g Online Snapdragon Camera Specs Price
News

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G leak suggest Snapdragon 695 SoC, LCD panel and more

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is expected to come with a 120Hz refresh rate LCD panel.

Highlights

  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 695 5G chipset.
  • The smartphone might launch in the first or second quarter of next year.
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is tipped to sport a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.
OnePlus-Nord-CE-2-4

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus is reportedly working on its affordable Nord CE smartphone called OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. Ahead of the expected launch in Q1 or Q2 next year, specifications of the smartphone have been leaked online in a new listing shared by tipster OnLeaks. For the unversed, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 23,999. Also Read - All 5G-enabled smartphones to run on Airtel 5G Plus soon, says CEO Gopal Vittal

As per the leaks, the highlights of the smartphone will include a 108MP triple rear camera setup, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and Snapdragon 695 5G processor. Also Read - OxygenOS 13 beta update rollout schedule is here: Full list of phones

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G expected specifications

As per the report, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is likely to feature a 6.7-inch IPS LCD panel that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, a downgrade from Nord CE 2 5G’s AMOLED panel. It might come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - OnePlus starts rolling out Jio 5G support for OnePlus 10T in India

The handset is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It is likely to be available in an 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant and 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

For photography, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G might come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it might feature a 16MP front-facing camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone is likely to house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging technology. The report suggests that the smartphone will feature a Type-C charging port.

In terms of colour, the predecessor was launched in Grey Mirror and Bahama Blue colour variants. The upcoming handset might also come blue and grey colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G launch timeline, price

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is expected to debut in India sometime in the first or second quarter of 2023. The smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 22,000, just like its predecessor.

  • Published Date: November 10, 2022 1:54 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

You can use WhatsApp to make a list of groceries: Here is how
How To
You can use WhatsApp to make a list of groceries: Here is how
Android 13: Full list of phones getting the update this month

News

Android 13: Full list of phones getting the update this month

YouTube Music, Premium jumps to 80 mn paid subscribers globally

Apps

YouTube Music, Premium jumps to 80 mn paid subscribers globally

PhonePe now lets you activate UPI using your Aadhaar number

Apps

PhonePe now lets you activate UPI using your Aadhaar number

Telegram: Gift Telegram Premium to your friends

How To

Telegram: Gift Telegram Premium to your friends

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Android 13: Full list of phones getting the update this month

PhonePe now lets you activate UPI using your Aadhaar number

Microsoft Teams gets four new features: Check details here

Elon Musk announces to kill off the new grey 'official' badge

iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities globally: What it is, how to use it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details

News

iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details
Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000

News

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000
WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery

Features

WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery
WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details