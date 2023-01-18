OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications leak reveals Snapdragon chip, 108MP camera

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its flagship OnePlus 11 in India and elsewhere next month. But the company’s focus is also on other phone lineups. Rumours are rife that there is a OnePlus Nord CE 3 in the works and a now, a new report has emerged that reveals the phone’s key specifications. Also Read - Tecno Spark Go 2023 India price, design, and specs leaked ahead of launch

91Mobiles has reported that OnePlus is working on its next Nord CE phone. In addition to sharing high-quality renders of the Nord CE 3 previously, the publication has now claimed to have obtained the specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3, which include a Snapdragon 695 processor and a 108-megapixel camera.

A screenshot of the phone details shows the Snapdragon 695 processor will include eight cores, including Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55. This processor will be paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x of RAM and Android 13-based OxygenOS custom skin, per the screenshot. There will be an Adreno 619 GPU and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The report further added the OnePlus Nord CE 3 would come with an IPS LCD panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 2400×1080 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10, and HLG. It may include a 108-megapixel camera in a triple system. The rest of the cameras may include two 2-megapixel cameras. On the front, the phone may come with a 16-megapixel camera. Given the processor, the phone would support 5G, as well as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB-C port. Fuelling the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. However, it is not clear if the charger would be bundled in the box.