OnePlus Nord CE 5G could be the next budget phone to join OnePlus Nord series

OnePlus Nord CE 5G could likely take the successor title over OnePlus Nord N10 5G. As per tipster Max Jambor, the upcoming OnePlus Nord budget phone won’t be called OnePlus Nord N1 5G as it was previously reported.

The tipster earlier reported the device to come under the ‘N1’ moniker, however, he now cites that OnePlus has changed the name. Jambor further said that the company using the final name for a phone a month before its debut, which means the supposed OnePlus Nord CE could debut way ahead of the usual launch timeline. To recall, OnePlus Nord N10 was launched in October 2020. It isn’t clear what CE stands for, and besides the new moniker, the tipster didn’t share any information about the upcoming OnePlyss device. However, leaks in the past have given a fair glimpse of the supposed OnePlus Nord CE 5G design and few key aspects.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specs, features (rumoured)

OnePlus Nord CE 5G or the OnePlus Nord N1 5G reportedly appeared on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) listing this March. Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks had earlier shared renders of the supposed OnePlus Nord phone revealing the design details with a punch-hole cutout placed at the top left corner of the screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. As per the renders, the OnePlus Nord N1 5G will likely get a triple rear camera setup, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port.

As for the specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is tipped to get the same 6.49-inch flat display as the Nord N10. It will likely have a glossy back cover, and metal frame surrounding the perimeters. The phone will likely be measured 162.9×74.7×8.4mm.

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G was launched last October with a 6.49-inch FHD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64-megapixel quad-rear camera, and a 4,300mAh battery. The phone was released in Europe and North America but it never paved its way to India. But if reports are to believe, then the new Nord phone might arrive in the Indian market given it has appeared in the BIS listing.