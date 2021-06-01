OnePlus Nord CE 5G is all set to launch in India on June 10. The online launch event will begin at 7PM IST on OnePlus’ YouTube as well as social media channels on the slated date. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer plans to reveal new details every day via a new teaser, starting today. Also Read - OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get big camera improvements with latest OxygenOS update

The June 1 teaser reveals details of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G design. Some more details like RAM, storage and colour options have also been revealed about via the ongoing Amazon quiz.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G design

As per the latest teaser, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come packed with a "sleek and streamlined" design. Unfortunately, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer provides only a glimpse of the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone. While the brand has not revealed the smartphone completely, we see a pill-shaped rear camera module just like the original OnePlus Nord, launched last year.

Core. And a little bit more.

That’s the #OnePlusNordCE5G for you.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications

OnePlus and Amazon are hosting a daily quiz and in one of them the RAM, storage and colour options have been revealed. As per the quiz, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There could be more variants as well.

It is likely that the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is the base model of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is likely to go to till 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. During the same quiz, it was revealed that the OnePlus smartphone will be offered in Charcoal Ink colour, there will definitely be more colour options coming.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to be an upgraded version to the original OnePlus Nord, launched in the country last year. Most likely both the Nord phones will pack similar design, with the upcoming Nord including better and improved specifications. Currently, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone is up for pre-orders in Amazon India website. Everyone who pre-registers will get cashback rewards.