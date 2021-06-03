OnePlus Nord CE 5G full specifications leaked: 64MP triple cameras, Snapdragon 750G, 4500mAh battery revealed

OnePlus Nord CE is set to launch in India on June 10. This is an India specific smartphone and will come with 5G support just as the original Nord. The company itself has revealed a lot about the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone ahead of the launch. A new leak now reveals the complete specifications sheet of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Also Read - OnePlus Tag found in trademarks, could be an AirTag rival

The new leak comes from MySmartPrice and suggests that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G will bring all the core features of the original Nord with some improvements here and there. The leaked specs sheet reveals camera, chipset, battery, fast charging and more details. Let’s take a look at the specifications here, but before that we must mention that this is just a leak, and you should take all details with a pinch of salt. Also Read - 5 smartphones confirmed to launch in India in June 2021: OnePlus Nord CE, Poco M3 Pro, iQOO Z3 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G full specifications (Leaked)

As per the leaked specs sheet, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come packed with 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90hz screen refresh rate. The phone is said to include a punch hole cut-out at the top of the screen that will fit the 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G more detailed pop up, to come with a slim body and a 3.5mm audio jack

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specs Display 6.43-inch AMOLED display Processor Snapdragon 750G RAM up to 8GB Storage up to 256GB Rear camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Battery 4500mAh battery Fast charging 30W fast charging

On the rear panel, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is said to a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel OmniVision sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor to click portrait shots.

The upcoming smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset that brings 5G support. The phone will be offered in two options including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. There should be a microSD card support as well.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is tipped to be backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging support via Warp Charge 3T. This suggests that the upcoming Nord smartphone will pack larger battery when compared to the original smartphone. This could mean that the Nord CE 5G should offer better battery backup.

As far as the build is concerned, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is said to feature a complete plastic build, including the frame. The company has teased that the phone will be thinner than the original OnePlus Nord. It will measure 7.9mm in thickness. The good news here is that the Nord CE 5G will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, which was missing on the original Nord.

Once the OnePlus Nord CE 5G goes official in India, it will be up for grabs on Amazon and OnePlus e-store. The phone is already up for pre-orders. Whoever pre-orders the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone from Amazon will get rewards worth Rs 2699.