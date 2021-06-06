OnePlus Nord CE 5G is all set to launch in India on June 10. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed several details of the upcoming 5G OnePlus smartphone. The online launch event of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will begin at 7PM IST on OnePlus’ YouTube as well as social media channels including Twitter. The launch event will also stream live on the OnePlus India official website. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G will bring core Nord features and more at a much "affordable" price: OnePlus

Let’s take a quick look at 5 confirmed details of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G price leaked ahead of launch in India and you might be intrigued

OnePlus Nord CE 5G sale date

Ahead of the launch event, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed the sale details of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The smartphone will be available for purchase on open sale on June 16, the company has confirmed already. The smartphone is currently available for pre-orders in India. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G likely to get these features that OnePlus Nord missed

OnePlus Nord CE 5G camera details

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come packed with three camera sensor at the back panel. The upcoming OnePlus Nord will pack a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled two other unknown image sensors (details yet to be revealed). The front camera details are yet to be revealed.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G design details

OnePlus claims that the upcoming Nord CE 5G will be the sleekest Nord yet. The company claims that it will be “slimmer than ever”. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been confirmed to measure 7.9mm in thickness. The smartphone is also said to be light weight. The company claims that users will be able to use the phone easily with one hand.

Where to buy OnePlus Nord CE 5G?

Once release, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available on Amazon India website. The smartphone is already up for pre-orders in the country since the Nord smartphone was announced for the first time.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G India-exclusive

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will launch only in India. The company has revealed that for now the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available only for the Indian consumers. On the other hand, the US market will get the OnePlus Nord N200, which will also launch on June 10.