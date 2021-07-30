OnePlus Nord CE 5G new update brings optimisations for overheating, cameras improvements

OnePlus recently launched its budget Nord CE 5G smartphone in India. Now, the company has released a new update for the device, which brings system stability improvements and camera improvements. Also Read - OnePlus aims to sell 25 million Nord phones by 2023, big plans ahead

The latest OxygenOS 11.0.5.5.EB13DA update for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G brings optimisations for overheating control management, image clarity and stability, and white balance consistency. The update is currently being rolled out in batches to avoid server congestion. However, you can manually download the firmware package here.

OxygenOS 11.0.5.5.EB13DA update

According to the changelog, the OxygenOS 11.0.5.5.EB13DA update brings in optimised overheating control management, improved system stability and fixes for known bugs.

Camera improvements include better image clarity and stability, improved white balance consistency for better imaging uniformity, and improved imaging quality of Nightscape.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant, at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and at Rs 27,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

It sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 11 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel camera to take selfies.