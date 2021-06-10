OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India, HDFC cashback offer leak hours before the launch

OnePlus Nord CE 5G set to launch in India tonight at 7PM via an online launch event. Hours before the launch, the India price of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been leaked along with the cashback offer on the official OnePlus website. The accidently leaked price has now been removed from the HDFC Bank offer page. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series getting OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 update in India: What's new for users?

The leaked price goes in line with the previously tipped price of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The cashback page revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G will start at a price of Rs 22,999. Also Read - Exclusive: OnePlus executive hints at more affordable 5G phones coming to India later this year

The website further reveals that Rs 1,000 instant HDFC bank cashback offer will drop the price to Rs 21,999 for the base model. The HDFC bank offer is said to be available for a limited period only. Also Read - Android 12 beta 2 rolling out: New privacy features, tweaked design and more

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is said to be available in more than one RAM and storage variant. The Rs 22,999 (Rs 21,999 after discount) price is set for the base model of the phone which is likely to come with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The leaked pricing suggests that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be cheaper that the original OnePlus Nord. Currently, the Nord phone is unavailable in India be it on Amazon or the official website. It is likely that the OnePlus Nord has been discontinued in India, which means you may not be able to buy the smartphone any longer.

With the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer aims to offer all the core features of the original Nord. Interestingly, the company wants to offer it all at a relatively cheaper price tag. The smartphone is already up for preorders on Amazon and OnePlus website. The open sale is set for June 16.