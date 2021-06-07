OnePlus Nord CE 5G likely to get these features that OnePlus Nord missed

OnePlus Nord CE 5G official debut in India is just a few days away, and the rumour mill has been generous to spread key details of the alleged affordable 5G smartphone. While the Chinese OEM has confirmed several aspects of the upcoming Nord-series smartphone, popular tipster Ishan Agarwal has now shared a few key insights of what we could expect from the new OnePlus Nord CE phone. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G will bring core Nord features and more at a much "affordable" price: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 5G design, keys specs leaked

The tipster shared a render of the purported OnePlus Nord CE 5G that reveals the rear panel design. While OnePlus has claimed that the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be the sleekest Nord yet, the new render corroborating the claim shows the device flaunting a slim profile with curved edges. Leading e-retail platform Amazon recently suggested the phone to arrive in a Charcoal Ink colour option, the latest render now indicates that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available in Marble Blue colour as well. A vertical pill-shaped camera could be seen on the back at the top left corner.

The tipster further cites that the 3.5mm will indeed make a return on the new OnePlus Nord phone, something OnePlus had teased recently. As for the rest of the specs, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is said to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ display. The front panel will likely have a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Under the hood, a capable Snapdragon 750G processor will likely be embedded to perform tasks.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to carry a triple camera setup. The tipster suggests that the phone will have a 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera configuration. At the front, it is said to pack a 16-megapixel camera sensor for shooting selfies. The device will likely ship with a 4,500mAg battery and support a 30T Plus Warp Charge solution. The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to offer at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India (expected)

Reports speculate that the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G could be slightly cheaper than the original OnePlus Nord smartphone. The phone is tipped to cost around Rs 25,000 for the base model.